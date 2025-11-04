Rachel Reeves put the country on notice that tax rises are coming in her Budget, saying “each of us must do our bit”.

The Chancellor declined to recommit to Labour’s manifesto commitments not to raise income tax, national insurance or VAT, saying “we will all have to contribute”.

In a highly-unusual speech from Downing Street, the Chancellor said she will "make the choices necessary to deliver strong foundations for our economy" for "years to come," and warned millions of people that “we will all have to contribute” towards repairing public finances

She stressed international headwinds and rising costs of servicing the debt mountain - but squarely blamed Brexit and Tory austerity, suggesting 'longer-term factors' meant the economy "is not working as it should".

“As I take my decisions on both tax and spend, I will do what is necessary to protect families from high inflation and interest rates, to protect our public services from a return to austerity and to ensure that the economy that we hand down to future generations is secure with debt under control.

“If we are to build the future of Britain together, we will all have to contribute to that effort.“Each of us must do our bit for the security of our country and the brightness of its future.”

When asked whether she would raise taxes for working people, she said: “I will set out the individual policies of the budget on the 26th of November. That’s not what today is about. Today is about setting the context up for that budget.”

In the 2024 election manifesto, the party pledged: “We will ensure taxes on working people are kept as low as possible.

“Labour will not increase taxes on working people, which is why we will not increase National Insurance, the basic, higher, or additional rates of Income Tax, or VAT.”

In recent weeks No 10 has repeatedly refused to re-commit to Labour’s manifesto pledges – fuelling speculation that its promise to avoid hiking income tax looks set to be broken.