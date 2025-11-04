'We all have to do our bit': Rachel Reeves refuses to rule out manifesto-busting tax hikes in pre-Budget speech
The Chancellor warned millions of people that “we will all have to contribute” towards repairing public finances
Rachel Reeves put the country on notice that tax rises are coming in her Budget, saying “each of us must do our bit”.
Listen to this article
The Chancellor declined to recommit to Labour’s manifesto commitments not to raise income tax, national insurance or VAT, saying “we will all have to contribute”.
In a highly-unusual speech from Downing Street, the Chancellor said she will "make the choices necessary to deliver strong foundations for our economy" for "years to come," and warned millions of people that “we will all have to contribute” towards repairing public finances
She stressed international headwinds and rising costs of servicing the debt mountain - but squarely blamed Brexit and Tory austerity, suggesting 'longer-term factors' meant the economy "is not working as it should".
“As I take my decisions on both tax and spend, I will do what is necessary to protect families from high inflation and interest rates, to protect our public services from a return to austerity and to ensure that the economy that we hand down to future generations is secure with debt under control.
“If we are to build the future of Britain together, we will all have to contribute to that effort.“Each of us must do our bit for the security of our country and the brightness of its future.”
When asked whether she would raise taxes for working people, she said: “I will set out the individual policies of the budget on the 26th of November. That’s not what today is about. Today is about setting the context up for that budget.”
In the 2024 election manifesto, the party pledged: “We will ensure taxes on working people are kept as low as possible.
“Labour will not increase taxes on working people, which is why we will not increase National Insurance, the basic, higher, or additional rates of Income Tax, or VAT.”
In recent weeks No 10 has repeatedly refused to re-commit to Labour’s manifesto pledges – fuelling speculation that its promise to avoid hiking income tax looks set to be broken.
Read more: More than half of Brits forced to change budgets to pay bills last month, major study finds
Read more: BBC 'doctored' Trump January 6 footage which 'completely misled' viewers, internal memo says
During the speech in Downing Street on Tuesday morning she said: “Politicians of recent years have become addicted to shelling out for short term sticking plaster solutions rather than making long-term economic plans.”
She asked ‘what were the Tories doing for 14 years?’ and condemned ‘devastating consequences’ of austerity.
Blaming "years of economic mismanagement," she has been "dealing with the aftermath of Liz Truss's disastrous mini budget".
Adding that since her first budget last year, "the world has thrown even more challenges".
Taking a swipe at the Conservative Party, she said: "I understand the urge for easy answers. Politicians of recent years have become addicted to shelling out for short term sticking plaster solutions rather than making long term economic plans, they were irresponsible.”
She added: “Those who continue to push for easy answers are irresponsible. Now, the UK’s national debt now stands at 2.6 trillion pounds, equivalent to 94pc of GDP.
"Before the mini-Budget, our borrowing costs were in the middle of the pack compared to other advanced economies.
“But now we have the highest borrowing costs of any G7 country today, one in every £10 of taxpayers money.
"The choices I make in this Budget, this month, will be focused on getting inflation falling and creating the conditions for interest rate cuts to support economic growth and improve the cost of living."
Ms Reeves added: "The truth is that previous governments have not adequately faced up to these challenges. "Too often, political convenience has been prioritised over economic imperative.
"The decision to pursue a policy of austerity after the financial crisis dealt a hammer blow to our economy, gutting our public services and severing the flows of investment that would have put our country on a path to recovery.
"The years that followed were characterised by instability and indecision, with crucial capital investment continually sacrificed, and hard decisions put off again and again.
"And then a rushed and ill-conceived Brexit that brought further disruption as businesses trying to trade were faced with extra costs and extra paperwork."