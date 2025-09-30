Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, speaks on stage during day two of the Labour Party conference at ACC Liverpool. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Rachel Reeves appears set to lift the two-child benefit limit in her Budget.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Chancellor was asked directly about a report that she will make an announcement in her November statement, and did not deny such a move. Charities, campaigners and many within the Labour Party have long called for the policy to be scrapped, criticising it for dragging children into poverty. Asked about a Guardian report that she will lift the cap at the Budget, the Chancellor told a fringe event at the Labour conference: “Keir said in his speech today that we will reduce child poverty in this Parliament, but we will set out the policies in the Budget. “I think we’ve been pretty clear this week that we can’t commit to policies without us explaining where the money is coming from.” Read more: Reeves fails to reveal cost of new 'youth guarantee' benefits crackdown Read more:Labour restores whip to two-child benefit cap rebels McDonnell and Begum

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, right, stands next to the Prime Minister Keir Starmer, after she gave her keynote speech during the annual Labour Party conference. Picture: Alamy

Adding that there were “real financial constraints” due to persistent inflation, tariffs, global conflicts and increased borrowing costs – along with expected changes to OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility) forecasts – she said: “I would be the first person to want to find some money down the back of the sofa to pay for lots of different things. “But I have to be Chancellor in the world as it is, not in the world as I might like it to be." The two-child cap or limit was first announced in 2015 by the Conservatives and came into effect in 2017. It restricts child tax credit and universal credit (UC) to the first two children in most households. Campaigners argue that 109 children across the UK are pulled into poverty by the policy every day. In his conference speech on Tuesday, Sir Keir Starmer said Labour had lifted 100,000 children out of poverty by extending free school meals and described this as a “first step” on the “journey to end child poverty”. He added that a “Britain where no child is hungry, where no child is held back by poverty, that’s a Britain built for all”. The Guardian reported that the Treasury was looking at different options including whether additional benefits might be limited to three or four children, or whether there could be a taper rate meaning parents would receive the most benefits for their first child and less for subsequent children.

United Kingdom's Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, delivers his speech during the Labour Conference. Picture: Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Resolution Foundation think tank previously estimated that easing the two-child limit so families received support for the first three children they have would cost £2.4 billion in 2029/30 and would lift 280,000 children out of poverty. The organisation said abolishing the two-child limit completely would be the most cost-effective way to reduce child poverty and that none of the previously rumoured options would be an “acceptable long-term solution”. Estimates of scrapping the policy completely vary, with the Resolution Foundation estimating a cost of around £3.5 billion by the end of this Parliament (2029/30), while the Child Poverty Action Group and Joseph Rowntree Foundation have lower calculations of around £3 billion by then. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has previously said his party believed lifting the two-child benefit cap was “the right thing to do”.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has vowed to introduce to two child benefit cap if Labour scraps it. Picture: Getty