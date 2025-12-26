Thousands of homeowners could be hit by Rachel Reeves' new "mansion tax" because of how property values are set to be calculated

A version of the Valuation Office Agency (VOA)’s “automated valuation model" will be used in the assessment.

Thousands of homeowners could be hit by Rachel Reeves' new "mansion tax" because of how property values are set to be calculated. Experts say some homes could be overvalued by as much as £30,000, potentially triggering an annual surcharge of at least £2,500.

The hike comes as part of the chancellor's new tax is aimed at properties valued over £2 million. The revaluation - the first of its kind in more than 30 years - will not involve physical inspections to determine property values. Instead, the figure will be determined using recent sales figures, aerial imagery, and previous planning applications. These desktop valuations tend to overvalue properties due to the "mathematical average" they use, estate agents claim, but are favoured because they can be generated instantly. There are now fears that homeowners will swamp the system with appeals, as they try to avoid the new surcharge. The treasury warns that a £2 million could see its value drop by as much as £50,000 under the proposed tax. Paula Higgins, chief executive of the HomeOwners Alliance, the advice body, told the Times: "It’s going to be a nightmare. Desktop valuations might be adequate for properties on terraced streets with a high volume of recent sales. "However, when considering properties priced at £2 million plus in areas like Hampstead or Highgate, some of which may not have been sold in 30 years, each house is unique and requires a more individualised assessment."

