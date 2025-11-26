Rachel Reeves is set to impose a mansion tax on properties worth over £2million as part of her Autumn Budget.

The tax was announced ahead of Rachel Reeves's big reveal in Parliament, after the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) leaked the Chancellor's proposed policies early online.

The council tax surcharge is set to raise an estimated £0.4billion for the government in 2029-30, according to the OBR.

The introduction of the annual council tax charge - widely dubbed the 'mansion tax' - will mean that from April 2028, owners of properties valued at over £2million will now face the annual surcharge.

Properties liable for the new tax will be determined following an evaluation by the Valuation Office and based on 2026 prices, the government revealed.

It comes after the unexpected OBR leak revealed that the UK's gross domestic product (GDP) would grow by 1.5% this year, an increase from its earlier 1% forecast.

