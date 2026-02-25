Rachel Reeves visited the office of Octopus Energy today. Picture: Alamy

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has now told LBC the student loans system is broken less than a month after defending it.

“I think it’s absolutely broken. The previous government lost control of inflation and because they lost control of inflation, payments went through the roof," the Chancellor told LBC today. But just last month she defended the system as "fair" - despite mounting fury at graduates' debt interest spiralling. In January, Ms Reeves insisted that the whole point of the student loans system, which was changed by the Conservative-Lib Dem government in 2012, was that the more you earn, the more you pay.

5.8 million people who took out a student loan between 2012 and July 2023 are on a Plan 2 repayment plan, which sees interest at RPI inflation - plus up to three per centage points depending on earnings. In contrast, people with loans on ‘Plan 1’ before 2012, pay interest at RPI or the Bank Rate plus one percentage point - whichever is lower. Read more: Rachel Reeves tells LBC student loan system is 'fair' amid fury as graduates rack up thousands of pounds of debt interest Tuition fees were tripled to around £9,000 at around the same time, meaning most students were forced to take out big loans to fund their higher education - unless they could afford to pay upfront. She told LBC today: “We inherited a totally broken system when it came to student finance and student loans. “We are bringing inflation down… that will mean people paying less to service their student loans.” Pressed on whether the system is ‘fair,’ she repeated: “We inherited a broken system. I think it is absolutely broken. The previous government lost control of inflation.” But last month she insisted that the system was "fair". She told LBC: "Well, it is important that you don't have to start paying back the student loan until you earn enough money. "And that is the point of the student loan system, that you get the loan, you get that great university education and you only pay it back if you afford, if you can afford to do so. "And obviously after a period of time, that gets written off entirely. "So if you are able to get a job that pays a good wage, you'll pay that money back quicker. "But if you're never able to repay, that loan will eventually be written off. I think that is a fair system. "Around half of people go to university today, but half don't. And it is not right that people who don't go to university are having to bear all the cost for others to do so." Read more: Student loans system is ‘fair,’ insists Jacqui Smith - despite graduates owing MORE a decade after their degree Read more: Rachel Reeves pledges to 'stand by pubs' as Tom Kerridge insists Government support package 'not enough'

Last month, the House of Commons Library data revealed more than £15bn in interest was added to the total amount of student debt owed in 2024-25. Only £5bn was repaid. The total amount of student debt owed to the government has soared to £270billion, according to government figures. The government estimates that just half of students will pay back their loans in full, as it's written off after 30 years.

