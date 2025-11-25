As the Autumn Budget approaches on 26 November, pensions are firmly in the Treasury’s sights.

From tax relief to salary sacrifice and even the tax-free lump sum, speculation is mounting that the Chancellor could soon tighten the rules on how Britons save for retirement.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has already warned that “tough choices” lie ahead, and with the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) estimating a £22 billion gap in the government’s finances, pension perks look increasingly vulnerable.

With headline tax rates on income, VAT and National Insurance politically off-limits, the government is expected to turn to the technical, and lucrative, side of the tax system.

That means allowances, thresholds and reliefs could all be on the chopping block.

One of the biggest potential targets is salary sacrifice, a hugely popular scheme that allows employees to contribute to their pensions in a tax-efficient way, cutting both employee and employer National Insurance contributions.

But Treasury officials are reportedly eyeing reforms that could remove employer NI exemptions, a move that could raise up to £17 billion.

That would make salary sacrifice less appealing to businesses and, ultimately, more costly for workers.

Any such reform, however, would be complex to implement and would likely come with a transition period rather than an overnight change.

At present, pension contributions attract tax relief at the saver’s marginal rate, which is 20% for basic-rate taxpayers and up to 45% for the highest earners.

To level the field and plug revenue shortfalls, analysts suggest the government could introduce a flat rate of relief, possibly 30%, or even as low as 20%.

That could save the Treasury an estimated £15 billion but would hit higher earners hardest. While there’s no formal confirmation, the idea has long been seen as low-hanging fruit for a revenue-hungry government.

One of the most cherished pension benefits, the right to take 25% of your pot tax-free (up to £268,275), may also be under review. It has reported speculation that this allowance could be reduced or capped further.

Yet experts warn against rushing to act on rumour. Taking money out early could trigger unexpected tax liabilities and reduce future growth, leaving savers worse off if the rules remain unchanged.

After being scrapped in 2023, the lifetime allowance may make a comeback in some form, reintroducing limits on how much pension wealth can grow tax-free. That could particularly impact higher earners and long-term savers.

With weeks still to go before the Budget, the consensus among financial experts is simple: stay calm. Acting too soon could do more harm than good.

Tinkering with pension benefits might offer a short-term fix for the Treasury, but it risks long-term harm to people’s financial futures.

Pension incentives are essential to help people across the UK retire with confidence. Now more than ever, we need policies that support long-term saving, not undermine it.

Penfold says it will continue monitoring developments and provide clear, practical guidance once the Chancellor reveals her plans.

For now, all eyes are on 26 November when pensions could once again become the political battleground of choice.

Chris Eastwood is the CEO and co-founder at Penfold.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk