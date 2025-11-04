Speaking with Andrew Marr, the Chancellor told LBC that there are no plans afoot to change the triple lock.

By Danielle de Wolfe

Rachel Reeves has admitted she's "going to look at taxes" as part of the upcoming Budget - a move that could see the Chancellor break Labour's manifesto pledge.

Branding the UK economy a "mess", Reeves told LBC that "our economy's been through the mill" in recent years, insisting her past economic decisions had been made "in good faith". Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, the Chancellor refused on four occasions to answer whether she would look to raise income tax in the forthcoming Budget. Asked whether resigning as Chancellor would be the "honourable" thing to do should she resort to such a measure, Reeves stood firm. "What do you think would happen in financial markets if I did that?" Reeves questioned. "It depends who took over, I guess," Andrew retorted.

Explaining that the easy option would be to "massage the figures" and echo previous Chancellors, Reeves branded it a tactic that she refused to employ. "My number one priority is to grow the economy," Reeves insisted, adding there will be no change to the triple lock. It comes as the Chancellor put the country on notice on Tuesday over tax rises in her Budget, insisting “each of us must do our bit”. Refusing to recommit to Labour’s manifesto commitments not to raise income tax during her speech on Tuesday, national insurance or VAT, saying “we will all have to contribute”.

The Chancellor delivered an 'unusual' speech weeks ahead of the Budget. Picture: Alamy

"I'm a progressive," Reeves insisted, before she was seen to hit out at the Conservatives over austerity measures after more than 16 months in power. Reeves instead chose to pass-the-buck, reeling off a list of factors contributing to the current state of the economy. "We had austerity, then we had a botched Brexit, we had Liz Truss's mini budget. And then of course, there's external events like the COVID pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine," she told Andrew Marr. "There's not going to be a return to austerity, we're not going to cut capital spending because that's what previous Chancellors did and that's why we have such weak productivity," she insisted, adding: "And I'm not just going to borrow more."

Rachel Reeves refused to answer whether she would touch income tax, instead insisting her forecast had been done "in good faith". Picture: LBC

Describing today's announcement as "the biggest part of the budget, which is the Office of Budget Responsibilities reassessment of productivity," Reeves insisted the "technical" sounding terms have "real meaningful consequences". During Tuesday's highly-unusual speech from Downing Street, the Chancellor said she will "make the choices necessary to deliver strong foundations for our economy" for "years to come," and warned that millions of people that “we will all have to contribute” towards repairing public finances. She stressed international headwinds and rising costs of servicing the debt mountain - but squarely blamed Brexit and Tory austerity, suggesting 'longer-term factors' meant the economy "is not working as it should".

“As I take my decisions on both tax and spend, I will do what is necessary to protect families from high inflation and interest rates, to protect our public services from a return to austerity and to ensure that the economy that we hand down to future generations is secure with debt under control. “If we are to build the future of Britain together, we will all have to contribute to that effort.“Each of us must do our bit for the security of our country and the brightness of its future.” When asked whether she would raise taxes for working people, she said: “I will set out the individual policies of the budget on the 26th of November. That’s not what today is about. Today is about setting the context up for that budget.” In the 2024 election manifesto, the party pledged: “We will ensure taxes on working people are kept as low as possible. “Labour will not increase taxes on working people, which is why we will not increase National Insurance, the basic, higher, or additional rates of Income Tax, or VAT.” In recent weeks No 10 has repeatedly refused to re-commit to Labour’s manifesto pledges – fuelling speculation that its promise to avoid hiking income tax looks set to be broken.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves as she lays down the ground for tax hikes. Picture: Alamy