Rachel Reeves refuses to rule out tax hikes ahead of autumn budget
The Chancellor has once again reaffirmed her commitment to the government’s fiscal rules - making tax rises almost inevitable
Rachel Reeves has refused to rule out the possibility of hiking taxes in her upcoming autumn budget.
Listen to this article
The Chancellor was recently shown the first draft of the Office for Budget Responsibility's (OBR) report on the black hole currently facing the UK economy and has vowed to use all possible measures to put the nation’s finances on a firmer footing.
It comes as prices in the UK are set to be higher than any other G7 nation, according to the latest figures released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
This figure was revised from a predicted 3.2% previously announced by the fund.
Read more: Reeves takes aim at 'blockers' using judicial review process to stop building
Read more: Labour MPs call on Rachel Reeves to scrap council tax - but fail to suggest an alternative
This marks an unexpected increase from the IMF's July forecast.
As part of the forecast, the monetary body also upgraded US growth figures, with 2025 growth revised to 2.0% from a predicted 1.9%.
Speaking to Sky News, Ms Reeves said: "Of course, we're looking at tax and spending as well.”
This marks the first time the Chancellor has confirmed tax rises might be on the cards in her November 26 budget.
She vowed to stop the UK from falling into an economic “doom loop.”
"I was really clear during the general election campaign - and we discussed this many times - that I would always make sure the numbers add up," she added.
"Challenges are being thrown our way - whether that is the geopolitical uncertainties, the conflicts around the world, the increased tariffs and barriers to trade.
“And now this (OBR) review is looking at how productive our economy has been in the past and then projecting that forward."
The Chancellor once again reaffirmed her commitment to the government’s so-called fiscal rules - which state all spending must come from taxation rather than borrowing by 2029.
This commitment means tax rises are more or less a certainty within the next few years.
"I won't duck those challenges," she said.
"Of course, we're looking at tax and spending as well, but the numbers will always add up with me as chancellor because we saw just three years ago what happens when a government, where the Conservatives, lost control of the public finances: inflation and interest rates went through the roof.
Ms Reeves is under increasing pressure from Labour MPs to do something to fix the party’s catastrophic polling numbers.
A letter signed by 13 Labour MPs from northern constituencies has urged the Chancellor to seriously consider scrapping Council Tax - a major source of revenue for a government struggling to plug the hole.
The letter sees the MPs insist that should better account for higher house prices in south-east. It suggests the tax system, which was created in the 1990s, should be replaced by an alternate system that better accounts for the ballooning nature of London's housing market over the past four decades.
However, experts have warned that scrapping the tax could result in the need to reform the entire tax system.
The Labour MPs wrote: “If we are to succeed in our mission to transform Britain and fight back against Reform, we must be bold and embrace new ideas that put more money back into the pockets of working people.
“One place we can start is by looking at ways we can abolish the outdated, deeply regressive, and increasingly indefensible council tax system.
“Created in the early 1990s and still based on property valuations from 1991, it bears little resemblance to the realities of today’s housing market.
"The result is a system that punishes communities like ours in the nations and regions outside London and the south-east.”
It comes just a day after researches at the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) urged Reeves to make property tax changes a priority.
This includes the proposal to scrap stamp duty.
The MPs putting forward the proposal have failed to table an alternative source of revenue to replace the tax.