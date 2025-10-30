Sir Keir Starmer and his independent adviser on ministerial standards have received “new information” regarding rental arrangements for the Chancellor’s family home, Downing Street has said.

It reopens the row surrounding Rachel Reeves’ breach of local council housing rules by failing to obtain a rental licence, after the Prime Minister sought to draw a line under the issue earlier on Thursday.

Downing Street said that emails “sent and received” by the Chancellor’s husband, Nicholas Joicey, have been passed to the Prime Minister and Sir Laurie Magnus. It is understood that the emails will be published later today.

A spokesman for No 10 said: “Following a review of emails sent and received by the Chancellor’s husband, new information has come to light.

“This has now been passed to the prime minister and his independent adviser. It would be inappropriate to comment further”.

The spokesman insisted that the Prime Minister had confidence in the Chancellor.

Mr Joicey is a senior civil servant, currently working as the second permanent secretary in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. He is currently on a one-year secondment to Oxford University’s Blavatnik School of Government.

On Wednesday, Ms Reeves admitted breaking housing regulations by renting out her family home in Dulwich without a rental licence.

As she moved into Number 11 Downing Street, she listed her four-bedroom home in the leafy neighbourhood for £3,200-a-month and has received rent for the property since September 2024.

Southwark Council say private landlords in the area where Ms Reeves's house is situated must obtain a licence in order to rent their properties out. Ms Reeves faces paying back £38,400 to the tenants who were renting the property.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has said that Rachel Reeves’ breach of housing rules “stinks” and urged the Prime Minister to “ stop trying to cover this up”.

Responding to the update from Downing Street that new evidence has come to light from Nicholas Joicey, the Chancellor’s husband, the Tory leader demanded an investigation.

She wrote on X: “This whole thing stinks. The Prime Minister needs to stop trying to cover this up, order a full investigation and, if Reeves has broken the law, grow a backbone and sack her!”