The Tory leader's comments come after it was revealed the Chancellor is renting out her family home in Dulwich without the required license.

Leader of the Conservative Party Kemi Badenoch has called for the Chancellor to resign if she broke the law. Picture: Alamy

By Natasha Clark

Kemi Badenoch has told LBC that Rachel Reeves should resign if she has committed a criminal offence.

The Tory leader said the revelations that she hadn't got the proper licence for renting out her property were "shocking" and hit out at the PM for refusing to have an investigation. Last night it was revealed that the Chancellor had not secured the private rented selective licence she needed from Southwark Council, and referred herself to the Parliamentary authorities and independent ethics adviser. She's renting out her home in Dulwich after leaving to move into Downing Street last year. Sources close to the Chancellor say that the letting agent she was using didn't tell her it was necessary. But it's not clear whether they asked her to provide it, or never mentioned it.

Rachel Reeves, Chancellor of the Exchequer, exits 11 Downing Street for PMQs on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy