Rural Britain has been warning that removing the limited energy cost protections would one day collide with global instability - and that collision has now arrived.

REEVES’ REMOVAL OF ECO PROTECTIONS HAS LEFT RURAL BRITAIN IN THE COLD

By Jonathan McKenna, CEO, Macbrook Gas & Heating

Heating oil prices have soared with unprecedented speed, rising from 66p per litre in early March to as high as £1.73 per litre as conflict in the Middle East tightened global supply lines. For households already on the thinnest margins, this is much more than an inconvenience; it is a catastrophe.

And yet, none of this was unforeseeable. The Middle East remains a permanent flashpoint, Russia’s oil infrastructure is being repeatedly struck by Ukrainian forces, and the USA’s turbulent international policy creates constant market volatility; a rapid price surge was always inevitable. What was not inevitable was facing it without the vital protections of the ECO scheme, protections this Government has now dismantled.

At her Autumn Budget, the Chancellor abolished these very measures designed to shield fuel‑poor and vulnerable households, funded heating‑system replacements, insulation grants, rural off‑grid upgrades, and the specific fuel‑poverty eligibility routes that prioritised elderly and low‑income residents. These programmes once enabled installers to deliver thousands of fully funded upgrades to households who simply could not have afforded modern, efficient heating. Now, those routes are gone.

The consequences are painfully visible. Rural communities, many without mains gas and with high concentrations of elderly residents on fixed incomes, are exposed to global oil shocks with no meaningful support. When a refill that cost £300 earlier this year now costs five times as much, the system is failing the very people it should protect.

This crisis highlights the deeper structural flaw: Britain’s rural heating security hangs on geopolitical hotspots thousands of miles away. Removing ECO at precisely the moment global volatility was escalating represents a fundamental failure of judgment.

Government must now shift from reactive commentary to proactive action. That means restoring heating‑upgrade funding, rebuilding fuel‑poverty protections, investing heavily in home‑grown energy, and accelerating the transition to heat pumps, electric heating, and upgraded rural housing stock.

The removal of ECO protections has left millions in the cold – literally and figuratively. It’s time that the Government starts thinking proactively, not reactively.

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Jonathan McKenna is CEO of Macbrook Gas & Heating.

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