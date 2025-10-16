The Chancellor acknowledged she was looking at potential tax rises and spending cuts to plug gaps in her autumn budget, which she said had appeared due to the lingering impact of Brexit

Rachel Reeves announced tax rises worth £40 billion a year at her first budget last November. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Rachel Reeves has said higher taxes on the wealthy will be “part of the story” in her budget next month, as she looks to fill an estimated £50 billion black hole.

But With no boom in economic growth, stubbornly high inflation and the mounting costs of government debt, some economists believe Reeves will have to raise another £50 billion in the November 26 statement. She also said there had been scaremongering over her decisions that hit the pockets of the wealthy as she all but confirmed a tax hike for the wealthy to The Guardian during a trip to Washington for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) meeting. "Last year, when we announced things like the non-doms, like the (tax increase for) private equity, like the VAT on private school fees, there was so much bleating that it wasn’t going to raise the money – that people would leave," Ms Reeves said. "The Office for Budget Responsibility will publish updated numbers on all of those things. And that scaremongering didn’t pay off, because this is a brilliant country and people want to live here." Before the Chancellor departed for the US, she told Sky News that “of course, we’re looking at tax and spending”. Ms Reeves also confirmed the budget watchdog had “consistently overestimated” the UK’s productivity, with the expected downgrade of its previous assumptions likely to make her task even harder. She claimed the Office for Budget Responsibility's summer review findings had "consistently overestimated our productivity performance”. Ms Reeves then blamed Britain's economic woes on the impacts of leaving the European Union, austerity policies and Liz Truss’s mini-budget.

Ms Reeves blamed Britain’s economic woes on the impacts of leaving the European Union, austerity policies and Liz Truss’s mini-Budget. Picture: Getty

"Already, people thought that the UK economy would be 4% smaller because of Brexit,” she said. "Now, of course, we are undoing some of that damage by the deal that we did with the EU earlier this year on food and farming, goods moving between us and the continent, on energy and electricity trading, on an ambitious youth mobility scheme. "But there is no doubting that the impact of Brexit is severe and long lasting and that’s why we are trying to do trade deals around the world, US, India, but most importantly with the EU so that our exporters here in Britain have a chance to sell things made here all around the world.” Care Minister Stephen Kinnock would not be drawn on making any budget predications when discussing the upcoming statement with LBC'S Nick Ferrari at Breakfast. "We've got to see now with the forecasts of the OBR and how that looks in terms of the Budget," Mr Kinnock said. "But what I am clear about is that this Chancellor is driving forward through our industrial strategy, through investing more in our infrastructure, five interest rates cuts, the highest growth in the G7 in the first half of this year. "We're beginning to get on top of the years of stagnation that we inherited. But there's still a very long way to go."