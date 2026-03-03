UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The Government has the “right economic plan for the country”, Rachel Reeves will insist at the Spring Statement on Tuesday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Chancellor is expected to say the economy is “stronger and more secure” as a result of decisions taken by the Government as she addresses the Commons on Tuesday. Ms Reeves will point to falling inflation and interest rate cuts as successes which have resulted in an easing of living pressures. But the statement comes just weeks after the Bank of England downgraded its growth rating for the UK economy. At the start of February, the Bank’s gross domestic product (GDP) forecasts for 2026 were downgraded to 0.9 per cent from 1.2 per cent, and to 1.5 per cent from 1.6 per cent for 2027. Read More: Fuel prices expected to rise because of Iran conflict Read More: Youth unemployment is more than an 'economy problem' - the system is broken from the start

The Chancellor is expected to say the economy is “stronger and more secure” as a result of decisions taken by the Government as she addresses the Commons on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, the Chancellor will say: “This Government has the right economic plan for our country… in a world that has become yet more uncertain. “Stability in the public finances, investment in infrastructure and reform to our economy. “Building growth not on the contribution of a few people or a few parts of the country, but in every part of Britain with a state that doesn’t stand back, but steps up.”

The Government has promised to restrict itself to one “fiscal event” a year where it sets out such policies, that being the budget in the autumn. Picture: Getty