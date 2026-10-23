But I worry it will be all but invisible in next Wednesday’s Budget.

Before heading to the Commons to deliver his speech, Chancellor John Healey will pose for the traditional Budget Day photocall, holding the red despatch box aloft.

Two years ago, his predecessor Rachel Reeves opened her red box to reveal a tax double-whammy that hit retailers especially hard. By simultaneously raising employer National Insurance contributions and lowering the salary threshold at which companies have to pay them, that one decision added millions of Pounds to UK employers’ staff costs overnight.

Retailers, who often rely on part-time workers who previously were exempt from employer NI contributions, saw their wage bills soar more than most. The British Retail Consortium (BRC) estimates that the reduction in the NI threshold alone has since added £1.74bn to retailers’ costs.

Sadly, this has made many retailers reluctant to hire people. Job vacancies across the sector have halved in the past four years, and the days of students having a 'Saturday job' in a shop appear numbered. Just 25% of UK students have a part-time job, compared to 74% in the Netherlands.

I think this is a tragedy. For generations, retail has offered millions of young people their first taste of work. Many of them, myself included, went on to build a career in retail. And countless others learned interpersonal and life skills that served them well, wherever their career path took them.

I’m proud that across more than 300 Sainsbury’s Travel money in-store branches and high street No1 Currency outlets, nearly one in five of our counter staff are under 25.

Many stay with us for a long time too. Among our under-25s, the average length of service is 18 months, and many have been with us for years - often picking up extra shifts during our busy summer months, which coincide with university holidays.

But no matter how good they are, hiring young people is becoming prohibitively expensive. That's why many retailers are reining in recruitment.

The Government says it’s committed to tackling Britain's youth unemployment problem, but has done little to help more young people get into retail. The sector was notably absent from the Prime Minister's big apprenticeship announcement this week.

This glaring omission risks undermining Alan Milburn’s long-awaited NEETS strategy. Fortunately, the Chancellor still has an opportunity in next week’s Budget to provide targeted support to retailers that will generate jobs and boost tax revenue in other ways.

An easing of the National Insurance increases announced in the 2024 Budget would unleash a wave of hiring that has been on hold for the past year. While the Chancellor may not want to turn back the clock on the level of the tax, just raising the threshold at which it is paid would make a meaningful difference.

Reducing the cost of hiring a young person would encourage more retailers to do so and create thousands of job opportunities for the UK’s nearly one million NEETS.

Meanwhile, the BRC is calling for the Government to freeze the inflation-linked increases in business rates, which high street retailers find so punitive. The business rates system is due a major overhaul, and now is the time to do it.

All politicians claim to support high street retailers, but I’d like to see the Chancellor finally grasp the nettle of business rates reform. He made minor tweaks for pubs, clubs and music venues in his first week in office, and the Budget gives him a chance to help retailers too.

Finally, he should bring back VAT-free shopping for foreign tourists. Before it was scrapped in 2021, this scheme was a major draw for international visitors, which encouraged them to stay longer and spend more on UK high streets.

The Centre for Economics and Business Research estimates that bringing it back could attract 2.35 million extra visitors and generate £4.1bn in extra spending each year. This would provide a huge boost to the retail and hospitality sectors, generating significant extra tax revenue that would more than cover the cost to the Treasury.

Successive governments have regarded foreign tourists as an easy source of tax revenue, and I urge Mr Healey to break that mould.

Retail isn’t just the economy’s shop window, it helps drive it. People are its fuel, and making it easier to hire them will accelerate growth for everyone.

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Simon Phillips is Managing Director of retail foreign exchange at Fexco, which owns Sainsbury’s Travel money and No1 Currency.

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