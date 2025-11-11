During her fiscal statement last year, the Chancellor reiterated the party's election promise not to raise national insurance, VAT, or income tax on "working people".

Ms Reeves has now admitted the world has changed since then, and sticking to these principles would mean “deep cuts” to public investment. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Rachel Reeves has hinted she will break a Labour manifesto pledge by hiking income tax in her upcoming Budget - as well as indicating that the two-child benefit cap will be lifted.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

During her fiscal statement last year, the Chancellor reiterated the party's election promise not to raise national insurance, VAT, or income tax on "working people". But Ms Reeves has now admitted the world has changed since then, and sticking to these principles would mean “deep cuts” to public investment, which could derail hopes of future economic growth. Read more: UK unemployment rate hits 5% ahead of Autumn Budget Read more: This is how Rachel Reeves should tax electric vehicles

She told BBC Radio 5 Live: "We’ve always got choices to make, and what I promised during the election campaign was to bring stability back to our economy, and what I can promise now is I will always do what I think is right for our country." The Chancellor also signalled her intention to lift the two-child benefit cap in the Budget on November 26, saying there were “costs to our economy in allowing child poverty to go unchecked”. Explaining her U-turn, Ms Reeves blamed instability around the world, fuelled by Donald Trump’s tariffs and the war in Ukraine, along with an unexpected downgrade in economic growth forecasts from the Budget watchdog. She also criticised the previous Conservative government for the poor national productivity and growth seen over the last few years, claiming they were "always taking the easy option to cut investment in rail and road projects, in energy projects and digital infrastructure". The Chancellor added: “We’re still going through the process at the moment of preparing the Budget measures. "So those final decisions haven’t been taken yet, but as I take those measures, I will do what I believe is right for our country, and sometimes that means not always making the easy decisions, but the decisions that I think are in our national interest." Sir Keir Starmer’s landslide election win was built on a promise not to increase income tax, employees’ national insurance or VAT. But Ms Reeves looks set to break that pledge, adding that the forecasts for economic growth would be downgraded because of the Office for Budget Responsibility’s revisions of the UK’s productivity.

The Chancellor also signalled her intention to lift the two-child benefit cap in the Budget on November 26. Picture: Getty