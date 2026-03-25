Mel Stride told LBC the Chancellor has left herself with “very little room for manoeuvre” because of the way she “mismanaged the economy”.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will raise taxes to fix the economy, Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride told LBC. Picture: HM Treasury/LBC

By Jacob Paul

Rachel Reeves will hike taxes on working people or increase borrowing to fix the “fragile” economy in the wake of the Middle East war, Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride has told LBC.

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Oil and gas prices have skyrocketed in recent weeks amid the ongoing conflict - hitting motorists as they fill up at the pumps and potentially pushing up domestic energy bills later this year. Ms Reeves this week warned the economic challenges from the Iran war may be “significant” as she mulls measures to address the crisis. Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr Stride said that whatever the Chancellor does to address this, she has left herself with “very little room for manoeuvre” because of the way she “mismanaged the economy”. He said this is not least the case on inflation, which “remains well above target for this government." It comes as UK inflation flatlined at 3% last month prior to the impact of the conflict despite Labour vowing to bring this down, figures released today revealed. Read more: Rachel Reeves has no one to blame for the impending tax rises but herself, writes Mel Stride Read more: Reeves to lay out plans to protect Brits from Iran war rip-offs

Mr Stride warned the most likely strategy Ms Reeves will take will involve digging deeper into working people’s pockets. “The way that this government operates whenever there's a squeeze on its fiscal position or a requirement to step in and help out in some way, is it turns either to borrowing or to taxing people even more,” he told Nick. He added: “What they should be doing is controlling government spending. So what they should be doing is, for example, getting the welfare bill down, getting people off benefits and into work. “And by doing that, they can make the savings to help people out. “But I fear that what the Chancellor is going to be doing is coming back for yet more tax or increasing borrowing at a time when she's created a very fragile economy, a very high level of debt that, I'm afraid, isn't going to really be able to provide much firepower when it comes to helping people out.” Mr Stride argued that the Government should instead be controlling spending with measures such as “getting the welfare bill down, getting people off benefits and into work.” “By doing that, they can make the savings to help people out,” he said. The Chancellor faced backlash as she announced tax rises amounting to £26 billion in the Budget as she battled a downgrade in forecast economic growth. Labour vowed to limit tax rises to £8.5 billion in its 2024 general election manifesto, instead vowing to crack down on tax dodgers and avoiders, energy firms, billionaires and wealthy foreigners living in Britain. As war rages in Iran, the Chancellor said she will hold meetings later this week with supermarkets and banks “to discuss how they can further support their customers” as fighting continues.

Reeves told MPs the economic challenges from the Iran war may be "significant" and contingency planning is under way for energy bill support "for those who need it most". Picture: Alamy