Ms Reeves had previously vowed to stick to Labour’s manifesto promise not to raise income tax, National Insurance or VAT. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Rachel Reeves is considering further tax rises ahead of next month's Budget to ensure the Government has “sufficient headroom” above its spending plans.

The Chancellor suggested tax reforms were on their way in her November 26 statement, as she looks to reduce the national debt while sticking to her self-imposed fiscal rules. Ms Reeves had previously vowed to stick to the Labour's manifesto promise not to raise income tax, national insurance or VAT. But reports last week suggested Ms Reeves was considering an income tax hike, with the Institute for Fiscal Studies estimating she needed to plug a £22 billion hole using tax rises or spending cuts. Some economists have estimated this figure could be as high as £50billion.

Despite this, Ms Reeves stressed that her promises still "stand", adding that she would “continue to support working people by keeping their taxes as low as possible”. She also hinted at higher taxes on the wealthy, insisting that “there is another way to improve the fiscal position: growing the economy”. Ms Reeves made the suggestions while in Riyadh, where she is “confident” a trade deal with the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) could be finalised. Read more: To rebuild trust, the Chancellor must deliver certainty in the Budget, not more short-term fixes Read more: Home Office 'squandered' billions on migrant hotels, damning report reveals Speaking from Saudi Arabia on Monday, she did not rule out the possibility of tax rises, stressing that she was still “going through the process” of writing the Budget. "The underpinning for economic growth is stability, and I’m not going to break the fiscal rules that we’ve set,” the Chancellor said. She added: "We are going to reduce that primary deficit, we are going to see debt starting to fall as a share of GDP, because we need more sustainable public finances, especially in the uncertain world in which we live today.

