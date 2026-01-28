The Chancellor's told LBC the student loan system is "fair" - despite mounting fury at graduates' debt interest spiralling.

Rachel Reeves insisted that the whole point of the student loans system, which was changed by the Conservative-Lib Dem government in 2012, was that the more you earn, the more you pay.

5.8 million people who took out a student loan between 2012 and July 2023 are on a Plan 2 repayment plan, which sees interest at RPI inflation - plus up to three per centage points depending on earnings.

In contrast, people with loans on ‘Plan 1’ before 2012, pay interest at RPI or the Bank Rate plus one percentage point - whichever is lower.

Tuition fees were tripled to around £9,000 at around the same time, meaning most students were forced to take out big loans to fund their higher education - unless they could afford to pay upfront.

Ms Reeves insisted that the system was "fair".

She told LBC: "Well, it is important that you don't have to start paying back the student loan until you earn enough money.

"And that is the point of the student loan system, that you get the loan, you get that great university education and you only pay it back if you afford, if you can afford to do so.

"And obviously after a period of time, that gets written off entirely.

"So if you are able to get a job that pays a good wage, you'll pay that money back quicker.

"But if you're never able to repay, that loan will eventually be written off. I think that is a fair system.

"Around half of people go to university today, but half don't. And it is not right that people who don't go to university are having to bear all the cost for others to do so."

Read more: Student loans system is ‘fair,’ insists Jacqui Smith - despite graduates owing MORE a decade after their degree

Read more: Rachel Reeves pledges to 'stand by pubs' as Tom Kerridge insists Government support package 'not enough'