The Confederation of British Industry told Reeves would risk "stalling" her drive for economic growth if she embarks on another tax raid on business.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves speaks during the Global Progress Action Summit, at Methodist Central Hall in Westminster. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Rachel Reeves should avoid taxing business and instead break her manifesto commitments not to raise taxes on individuals, two leading organisations say.

Ahead of the November 26 fiscal event, the Confederation of British Industry told Reeves would risk "stalling" her drive for economic growth if she embarks on another tax raid on business. Ms Reeves hit firms with an increase in national insurance contributions last year but is set to deliver another tax-raising Budget on November 26. She could choose to rip up Labour's manifesto promise not to increase income tax to help balance the books. CBI chief executive Rain Newton-Smith said: "Sticking rigidly to manifesto commitments may be politically laudable, but it is only economically viable if material conditions remain unchanged. "The fact is they are not. Tax rises and spending cuts are unpopular, but the reality is that the Chancellor faces little choice. "We need to make sure that these measures are fair, broad-based and have a laser-like focus on raising investment, growth and productivity for the long-term."

Former Labour Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair's think-tank has echoed the calls saying any major tax rises imposed by Ms Reeves must be "temporary" and coupled with reforms to help businesses "bruised" by the last Budget. Picture: Getty

Elsewhere, former Labour Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair's think-tank has echoed the calls saying any major tax rises imposed by Ms Reeves must be "temporary" and coupled with reforms to help businesses "bruised" by the last Budget. A report from the Tony Blair Institute (TBI) called on the Chancellor to bring businesses "back onside" by moving beyond "the caution of the Government's first year in office" in her November 26 Budget. Ms Reeves has fuelled expectations that she will announce higher taxes by refusing to commit to maintaining Labour's manifesto promises not to hike income tax, national insurance or VAT. The TBI said this must be accompanied by bold growth-boosting pro-business reforms that "break Britain's tax-and-spend doom loop" and allow the Government to roll back the tax rises as the economy improves. It rejected the Government's proposal of giving workers "day one" protection against unfair dismissal, recommending instead a six-month qualifying period.

Ahead of the November 26 fiscal event, the Confederation of British Industry told Reeves would risk "stalling" her drive for economic growth if she embarks on another tax raid on business. Picture: Getty