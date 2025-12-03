Rachel Reeves has been a keen chess player her whole life but her credentials are under the spotlight. Picture: Rachel Reeves/X

By Asher McShane

Rachel Reeves’ claim to have been a junior chess champion has been placed under scrutiny.

She said in an interview in 2023 that she was the British U-14 girls champion, and the claim has appeared in profiles of the Labour MP since at least 2011. However a professor of finance who represented England and Britain at chess has accused her of overstating her claim. Professor Alex Edmans, who competed a year below Ms Reeves, pointed to records of the 1993 British Championship showing that an Emily Howard was the girls' champion.

That year, Ms Reeves won a separate, girls-only tournament, the British Women's Chess Association (BWCA) Girls Championship. Read more: Donald Trump blocks all immigration applications from 19 countries – and plans to extend ban to 30 nations Read more: Wes Streeting brands doctors' Christmas walkout 'irresponsible' as he warns patients will be put at risk Prof Edelman said this win did not entitle her to call herself the 'British Girls U-14 champion'. He told LBC: “Rachel’s claim was… I was the British Girls’ under-14 champion. “Emily Howard won that championship so she’s not the British Girls’ champion. “She did share the title of a quite different championship, the British Women's Chess Association Championship. “That does not confer the title of British champion. “I could run a marathon in London… but I did not run the London Marathon. “This is not just a semantic difference, this is a quite different competition. “Nobody should resign based on something they did or did not say about chess. Now it does seem to be a pattern of behaviour [for the Chancellor]. “I think it’s great she played chess but if somebody else won the title, don’t claim you won the title. “What is objective is who won that title, and it was not her.” He told the Times: “It is clearly defined as the girl who does best in the (mixed gender) British Championship. “She may well have won titles, but the title of British girls' champion is a specific event.”

