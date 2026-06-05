Mawson pictured in 2018. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Former racing driver Joey Mawson has been cleared of raping Michael Schumacher’s nurse at the F1 legend's home.

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Mawson, 30, had been accused of attacking the unconscious woman at the Schumacher family mansion in Switzerland in 2019. The complainant said she was raped twice by Schumacher's former friend after a cocktail party at the property in Gland, near Geneva. Mawson, an Australian national, always denied the allegations and said the pair had consensual sex. He was acquitted on all charges on Friday at the Swiss court which ruled there was "insufficient evidence” to convict him. Read more: Downing Street hits back after JD Vance blamed Henry Nowak's murder on migrant 'invasion' Read more: Two boys who avoided jail in Fordingbridge rape case 'crossed custody threshold,' judge's sentence remarks reveal

The incident was said to have taken place at Michael Schumacher's Swiss home. Picture: Alamy

His lawyer, Luc Vaney, told the publication BILD: "It’s a just verdict. He can finally make plans for the future now that his name has been cleared." The nurse issued a statement after which read: "I feel terrible. First I was attacked, then I was sacked and now the court has basically said I am a liar. "I have been through hell these last six years and the court decides not to convict, saying there was reasonable doubt, but no one can believe it." The court previously heard that she joined Mawson and two members of the of the Schumacher's family staff after finishing her shift. She had a few drinks before starting to feel unwell and fell asleep on the floor. She told the court it was her sixth consecutive workday and hadn't eaten.