Racing driver cleared of raping the F1 legend Michael Schumacher's nurse at his home
Former racing driver Joey Mawson has been cleared of raping Michael Schumacher’s nurse at the F1 legend's home.
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Mawson, 30, had been accused of attacking the unconscious woman at the Schumacher family mansion in Switzerland in 2019.
The complainant said she was raped twice by Schumacher's former friend after a cocktail party at the property in Gland, near Geneva.
Mawson, an Australian national, always denied the allegations and said the pair had consensual sex. He was acquitted on all charges on Friday at the Swiss court which ruled there was "insufficient evidence” to convict him.
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His lawyer, Luc Vaney, told the publication BILD: "It’s a just verdict. He can finally make plans for the future now that his name has been cleared."
The nurse issued a statement after which read: "I feel terrible. First I was attacked, then I was sacked and now the court has basically said I am a liar.
"I have been through hell these last six years and the court decides not to convict, saying there was reasonable doubt, but no one can believe it."
The court previously heard that she joined Mawson and two members of the of the Schumacher's family staff after finishing her shift.
She had a few drinks before starting to feel unwell and fell asleep on the floor. She told the court it was her sixth consecutive workday and hadn't eaten.
The woman was then taken to a nearby empty bedroom by other colleagues who put her to bed "without undressing her".
Mawson was accused of entering the room afterwards and raping her twice while she was unconscious. The court found this not to be proven true.
In October 2020, less than a year after the party, and was let go from the Schumacher’s medical team.
She pursued criminal charges in 2022 when she also informed the Schumacher family of the allegations.
Mawson was a friend and rival of Schumacher’s son Mick but his career was derailed after a doping scandal meant he was banned from driving.