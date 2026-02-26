NHS maternity services are failing women and babies, a national investigation has found. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Black and Asian women face "unacceptable racism" and mothers and babies are being failed by NHS maternity services through a reluctance to admit mistakes, an investigation has found.

An interim report published by Baroness Amos as part of her National Maternity and Neonatal Investigation found deep-rooted issues across the NHS and a system that "is not working for women, babies and families, or for staff." Her team has met more than 400 family members and heard from over 8,000 people, including NHS staff, through a public call for evidence, which closes next month. The report found racism and discrimination occur throughout the system, adding: "We have heard about stereotypes being used in maternity and neonatal services. "This includes accounts of Asian women being stereotyped as 'princesses,' with the implication that they are overly demanding or unable to cope with pain." Read more: Prioritising UK-taught medics for training places ‘unfair’, says top doctor Read more: Patients to be guaranteed same-day GP appointments for urgent needs under NHS contracts shake-up

Baroness Amos, British Labour Party politician and diplomat who served as the eighth UN Under-Secretary. Picture: Alamy

Baroness Amos’s final recommendations to the NHS in England will be published in the spring. In her interim report, she said "time and time again" families and staff see the same issues repeated and numerous reviews making recommendations. She pointed to six factors contributing to pressures on the maternity system, including racism and discrimination, shortages of staff, capacity issues, culture and leadership, lack of accountability when things go wrong and the poor condition of NHS hospitals and buildings. Baroness Amos said: "We have heard about families being disregarded and not listened to during pregnancy and labour, a lack of kindness and compassion, and reluctance on the part of trusts and professionals to admit mistakes and say sorry when things have gone wrong. "We have seen maternity and neonatal services trying to respond in difficult circumstances and dealing with competing pressures but too often failing to deliver the safe care that women, families and babies expect and deserve, at times with devastating consequences." The Government-led investigation found women pointing to a "postcode lottery" of care, with Baroness Amos agreeing "this looks like a fragmented service." Baroness Amos said of her interim report: "It is clear from the meetings and conversations I have had with hundreds of women, families and staff members across the country, that maternity and neonatal services in England are failing too many women, babies, families and staff."

An interim report published by Baroness Amos as part of her National Maternity and Neonatal Investigation found deep-rooted issues across the NHS. Picture: Getty