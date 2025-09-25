Police are investigating the "racially aggravated" assault on a man by a group of attackers described as "white and carrying flags".

The victim was verbally abused before he was punched in the head which knocked him to the ground in the incident close to Southsea seafront in Portsmouth at 8pm on Sunday, September 21.

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary are now appealing for a woman who witnessed the assault and spoke to the group afterwards.

A force spokesman said: "Officers investigating a racially aggravated assault in Southsea are appealing for witnesses and information."

Read more: 'Slap in the face': Family’s fury as illegal immigrant who caused son’s death still not deported years on from tragedy

Read more: Farage in a flap after claims migrants eating swans rejected by Royal Parks

"We received a report that a man in his 30s was approached by a group of five or six men he did not know at Canoe Lake in Southsea.

"The men have been described as white and carrying flags.

"Members of the group verbally racially abused the man before he was punched in the head, knocking him to the ground.

"The man suffered minor injuries from the assault and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

"An unknown woman reportedly spoke to the group and they left the area shortly after.

"An investigation has been launched and officers having been carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances, but would like to speak to anyone with relevant information."

Anti-immigration protests have previously been held outside the nearby Royal Beach Hotel in St Helens Parade.