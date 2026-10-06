New British technology could help police uncover terrorist material hidden among thousands of files on suspects’ devices, as its developers warn people can be drawn towards violence from their bedrooms without ever meeting an extremist face-to-face.

The software checks files on a device against a database of more than a million items identified as terrorist propaganda and other material produced by terrorist groups. Its developer, Edinburgh-based Cyacomb, says matches would help officers identify content requiring closer investigation without having to search through unrelated personal files.

The aim is to help officers examining devices establish more quickly whether they contain material requiring further investigation, at a time when online networks allow people to access large volumes of extremist content and communicate with those spreading it without meeting face-to-face.

The danger has already emerged in British terrorism cases. In 2017, Islamic State supporter Zahid Hussain was jailed for life after using a bedroom in his parents’ Birmingham home to research and attempt to assemble explosives. The judge identified “voluntary bedroom radicalisation” as the principal driver of his offending.

More recently, Liverpool man Jacob Graham was sentenced to 13 years in custody for terrorism offences after producing and sharing material intended to help others carry out attacks. Police said he had become “radicalised online, without ever having left his bedroom”.

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Chris Johnson, chief executive of Cyacomb, warned that the opportunities for people to become radicalised had changed significantly, creating new difficulties for counter-terrorism investigators trying to identify those who could progress towards violence.

“Technology has completely changed the environment in which radicalisation can take place. Traditionally becoming involved with an extremist organisation would require physical contact, but today an individual can access huge volumes of extremist material without leaving their bedroom,” he said.

“This makes the job of counter-terrorism authorities increasingly more difficult. Someone can consume extremist propaganda, communicate with terrorists and progress towards violence behind closed doors. Identifying these warning signs as early as possible is essential.”