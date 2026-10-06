Radicalised behind closed doors: British tech takes on the hidden spread of terrorist propaganda
New British technology could help police uncover terrorist material hidden among thousands of files on suspects’ devices, as its developers warn people can be drawn towards violence from their bedrooms without ever meeting an extremist face-to-face.
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The software checks files on a device against a database of more than a million items identified as terrorist propaganda and other material produced by terrorist groups. Its developer, Edinburgh-based Cyacomb, says matches would help officers identify content requiring closer investigation without having to search through unrelated personal files.
The aim is to help officers examining devices establish more quickly whether they contain material requiring further investigation, at a time when online networks allow people to access large volumes of extremist content and communicate with those spreading it without meeting face-to-face.
The danger has already emerged in British terrorism cases. In 2017, Islamic State supporter Zahid Hussain was jailed for life after using a bedroom in his parents’ Birmingham home to research and attempt to assemble explosives. The judge identified “voluntary bedroom radicalisation” as the principal driver of his offending.
More recently, Liverpool man Jacob Graham was sentenced to 13 years in custody for terrorism offences after producing and sharing material intended to help others carry out attacks. Police said he had become “radicalised online, without ever having left his bedroom”.
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Chris Johnson, chief executive of Cyacomb, warned that the opportunities for people to become radicalised had changed significantly, creating new difficulties for counter-terrorism investigators trying to identify those who could progress towards violence.
“Technology has completely changed the environment in which radicalisation can take place. Traditionally becoming involved with an extremist organisation would require physical contact, but today an individual can access huge volumes of extremist material without leaving their bedroom,” he said.
“This makes the job of counter-terrorism authorities increasingly more difficult. Someone can consume extremist propaganda, communicate with terrorists and progress towards violence behind closed doors. Identifying these warning signs as early as possible is essential.”
Developed with counter-terrorism specialists Human Cognition, the tool draws on an archive of more than 3.3 million files collected from online terrorist networks spanning three decades. More than a million of those files have been identified as terrorist-authored material.
According to the developers, the material included in the matching system has been checked by human analysts to establish that it was produced by recognised terrorist groups. Investigators can then compare content on a suspect’s device against that collection, reducing the need to manually examine large volumes of unrelated files.
The system identifies matches to known material. Establishing why somebody has that material, what they have done with it and whether they pose a threat would still require further investigation.
Dr Ali Fisher, co-founder of Human Cognition, said investigators needed technology capable of keeping up with both online networks and people moving between locations.
“The speed, agility and resilience of the terrorist networks that share content online, and the mobility of potential terrorists in the physical world, requires tools that enable law enforcement to rapidly identify content on digital devices,” he said.
Cyacomb says the technology could support investigations involving people of concern, including cases where officers fear someone is consuming extremist material or moving towards more serious activity. It also says the matching process limits intrusion into unrelated personal information because it checks for content already represented in the dataset.
Johnson said the volume of information held on digital devices could present a significant challenge when investigators needed to make decisions quickly.
“Digital devices can provide important insight into illegal or harmful material an individual has been accessing, but investigators may be faced with thousands of files and huge volumes of data when time is critical,” he said.
“The ability to rapidly establish whether known terrorist authored material is present on a device can help investigators understand the potential risk posed by an individual faster.”
He added: “Technology has given those seeking to spread extremist material new ways to reach people, law enforcement needs technology that helps it keep pace.”