The concern follows reports of babies being misdiagnosed as having died and medical emergencies being missed after appointments with high street clinics.

The Society of Radiographers (SoR) said there has been a huge uptick in the number of high street clinics offering pregnancy scans, with anyone with an ultrasound machine able to call themselves a sonographer.

The SoR warned that those performing scans without proper training can lead to “unsafe” situations for the mother and baby.

Poorly performed baby scans have preciously led to instances where a blood clot has been misdiagnosed as a malformed foetus, with the mother advised to have an induced miscarriage despite having a healthy baby, and ectopic pregnancies – which can lead to life threatening outcomes – potentially being missed.

As a result, the SoR is calling for sonographers to have a “protected” job title, meaning only those with qualifications and registered with a regulatory body would be able to use the title.

SoR president and a hospital sonographer Katie Thompson said: “When people go for a scan or any kind of diagnostic test, they assume that the person they’re going to see is qualified to do it.

“They don’t realise that anybody can buy a machine and call themselves a sonographer.

“With registration, no-one would be able to call themselves a sonographer unless they were on that register. If there was a problem or a complaint, the patient would be able to refer them to their regulatory body.”

