Radiohead have said they are "devastated" to have to cancel two concerts due to an "extreme throat infection" picked up by lead singer Thom Yorke.

The Oxfordshire-formed indie band's performances in Copenhagen on Monday and Tuesday have now been moved to December 15 and 16, as the 57-year-old's illness is treated.

A statement from the band read: "We are devastated to have to postpone these two shows at such short notice but Thom's throat infection has made it impossible for him to sing.

"Treatment is under way and we're hopeful Thom will recover in time to play the final two Copenhagen shows on December 4 and 5, and all four Berlin shows, starting on December 8.

"We have been so blown away by the audience reactions on these dates and are loving being back onstage again - needless to say, we feel terrible that we are unable to play tonight and tomorrow."