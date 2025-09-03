Radiohead have announced their first tour in seven years, including four dates in London.

"After a seven-year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us.

Opening up about the band’s decision to reunite, drummer Philip Selway said: "Last year, we got together to rehearse, just for the hell of it.

The experimental rock band, fronted by Thom Yorke, will play 20 shows in five European cities, performing at London's O2 on November 21, 22, 24 and 25.

"It also made us want to play some shows together, so we hope you can make it to one of the upcoming dates.

"For now, it will just be these ones, but who knows where this will all lead?"

Away from the UK, Radiohead will play at the Movistar Arena in Madrid, Spain, on November 4, 5, 7, and 8, and the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy, on November 14, 15, 17, and 18.

They will then perform at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark, on December 1, 2, 4, and 5, and the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, on December 8, 9, 11, and 12.

In a bid to avoid bots buying up large chunks of the tickets, fans will have to register online to be in with the chance of seeing the band live.

After registering at Radiohead.com, select fans will be sent a code which will allow them to buy tickets.

Registration opens at 10am on Friday and closes at 10am on Sunday.

The ticket sale itself begins on September 12.

Last month, Radiohead digitally released the live album, Hail To The Thief - Live Recordings 2003-2009.

The tracks were originally gathered as research for Yorke's arrangements for the stage production, Hamlet Hail To The Thief. The live record will be physically released on October 31.