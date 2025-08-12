Emma Raducanu called for a crying child to be ejected from the stadium during her Cincinnati Open clash with Aryna Sabalenka, as the crowd got involved in her tense exchange with the umpire. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Emma Raducanu called for a crying child to be ejected from the stadium during her Cincinnati Open clash with Aryna Sabalenka, as the crowd got involved in her tense exchange with the umpire.

The British tennis star, 22, paused before serving for a vital point in the deciding third set and singled out the crying child in the stands. She seemed to suggest the cries were hampering her ability to focus, telling the umpire: "It's been like ten minutes." The official replied: "It's a child. Do you want me to kick the child out of the stadium?" When Raducanu shrugged, some fans in the crowd could be heard shouting "yes" on her behalf, prompting the British No. 1 to smile in agreement. "I can call in, but we need to continue for the moment," the umpire told Raducanu as the match restarted.

Monday's narrow clash was the pair's second meeting of the year after Sabalenka claimed victory in their third-round encounter at Wimbledon. The incredibly tight match in Cincinnati, lasting over three hours, saw Raducanu take the 27-year-old to a third-set tiebreak. But in a tense finale, Sabalenka emerged victorious to clinch a 7-6(3) 4-6 7-6(5) win. Raducanu's path to the third round of the competition saw her enter at the second round stage with a bye, before beating Olga Danilovic in straight sets. It was first match since Rafael Nadal's former coach Francis Roig joined her team. The British number one made a quick start against Sabalenka, earning her first break point in the second game of the opening set, before the world number one responded with a break of her own and soon levelled the score. Sabalenka looked to have taken control of the match, breaking Raducanu's serve again on her way to winning four successive games. But Raducanu managed to level at 4-4 and showed her strength to snatch the ninth game following a lengthy deuce.

