The 22-year-old is due to begin a pre-season camp in Barcelona imminently

Raducanu was meant to play play ladies’s singles against Amanda Anisimova, and mixed doubles alongside her friend Carlos Alcaraz next month. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from two upcoming exhibition events due to a bone bruise in her heel.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The star had been set to play ladies singles against Amanda Anisimova, runner-up at this year's Wimbledon, and mixed doubles alongside Carlos Alcaraz. But instead she has been replaced by America's number three Jessica Pegula for the events in New Jersey and Miami on December 7 and 8. It is understood Raducanu has light bone bruising on her right foot, but the injury is not expected to affect her plans for an imminent pre-season camp in Barcelona. Read more: When is Joshua v Paul and what are the odds? Read more: World Rugby unveils 'tectonic shifts Nations Championship with full 2026 fixture list

The injury setback is not expected to keep her out long. Picture: Getty

The 22-year-old brought an early end to her season in the middle of October after experienced physical struggles in China, retiring during the second set of her clash against Ann Li in Wuhan. She subsequently chose to play the Ningbo Open, but lost her opening match. Raducanu has since linked up with Francisco Roig, the former long-term coach of Rafael Nadal, for her upcoming pre-season training block, and has also hired new physio Emma Stewart, formerly of British Rowing.

Raducanu joined up with England ahead of their clash with New Zealand on Saturday. Picture: Getty