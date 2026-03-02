RAF base in Cyprus hit by 'suspected drone strike'
No casualties have been reported, however, the Ministry of Defence has told LBC that this is a "live situation"
An RAF base in Cyprus has been hit by a "suspected drone strike".
British Armed Forces are responding to a "suspected drone strike" at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, which occurred in the early hours of Monday morning.
The base is classed as British sovereign territory.
The Sovereign Base Areas Administration has advised residents of Akrotiri village to shelter in place until further notice.
A Ministry of Defence Spokesperson told LBC: “Our Armed Forces are responding to a suspected drone strike at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus at midnight local time.
“Our force protection in the region is at the highest level and the base has responded to defend our people.
“This is a live situation and further information will be provided in due course.”
According to the MoD’s website, the joint operating base is “used as a forward mounting base for overseas operations in the Middle East and for fast jet training”.
It is understood that the UK Government recently moved additional resources to bases in Cyprus as part of ongoing operations in the Middle East.
Tom Cleaver, Chief Reporter at the Cyprus Mail, told LBC's Nick Abbot: "I've been informed that a small drone has impacted the airfield at Akrotiri and the agencies are responding to it.
"I've been told there have been no casualties but minor damage has been caused to infrastructure there.
"Personnel at the Air Force base have been told to remain in place and await further instruction as it's believed that there may be, and I quote, additional impact."
The strike came hours after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the UK had allowed the US to strike Iranian missile sites from British bases as officials plan an unprecedented rescue operation for UK citizens in the Gulf.
Hostilities in the Middle East are entering their third day, with the US and Israel continuing to strike Iran following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
More than 200,000 British nationals, including military personnel, are thought to be at risk in the Gulf as the Tehran regime launches further missiles at its neighbours.
Late on Sunday, the Prime Minister said he had agreed to a US request to use British bases to protect UK nationals and allies in the region, accusing Iran of pursuing a “scorched earth strategy”.
Sir Keir said British forces would not be directly involved in the strikes, and the bases would only be used for the “specific and limited defensive purpose” of targeting missile storage depots and launchers being used to attack Iran’s neighbours.
He said: “We have taken the decision to accept this request – to prevent Iran firing missiles across the region, killing innocent civilians, putting British lives at risk, and hitting countries that have not been involved.”
It is not clear which bases will be used, but Donald Trump has previously referred to asking to use Diego Garcia, one of the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean.
Reports have also suggested the US could use RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, which can handle American heavy bombers.
Sir Keir’s decision followed a day of conversations with regional leaders, during which it is understood they asked the UK to do more to protect them from Iranian missiles.
The Prime Minister insisted the decision was fully in line with international law, and the Government has published a summary of its legal position setting out that it is acting in “collective self-defence”.
The UK will also continue to carry out the defensive operations that have already seen British forces shoot down Iranian drones threatening northern Iraq and Qatar.