An RAF Typhoon FRG4s aircraft is seen at the RAF Akrotiri military airbase, in Akrotiri, Cyprus, 03 February 2024. Picture: Cpl Samantha Drummee/RAF Handout/Handout via ZUMA Press Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

An RAF base in Cyprus has been hit by a "suspected drone strike".

British Armed Forces are responding to a "suspected drone strike" at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, which occurred in the early hours of Monday morning. No casualties have been reported, however, the Ministry of Defence has told LBC that this is a "live situation". The base is classed as British sovereign territory. The Sovereign Base Areas Administration has advised residents of Akrotiri village to shelter in place until further notice. A Ministry of Defence Spokesperson told LBC: “Our Armed Forces are responding to a suspected drone strike at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus at midnight local time. “Our force protection in the region is at the highest level and the base has responded to defend our people. “This is a live situation and further information will be provided in due course.” Read more: UK will allow US to use bases to strike missile sites in Iran, PM says Read more: Read in full: Starmer issues statement on conflict with Iran

Defence Secretary John Healey visits RAF Akrotiri in 2024. Picture: Yui Mok - Pool/Getty Images

According to the MoD’s website, the joint operating base is “used as a forward mounting base for overseas operations in the Middle East and for fast jet training”. It is understood that the UK Government recently moved additional resources to bases in Cyprus as part of ongoing operations in the Middle East. Tom Cleaver, Chief Reporter at the Cyprus Mail, told LBC's Nick Abbot: "I've been informed that a small drone has impacted the airfield at Akrotiri and the agencies are responding to it. "I've been told there have been no casualties but minor damage has been caused to infrastructure there. "Personnel at the Air Force base have been told to remain in place and await further instruction as it's believed that there may be, and I quote, additional impact."

A suspected drone strike hit RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed. Picture: Jonathan Brady-WPA Pool/Getty Images