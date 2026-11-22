RAF chief admits next generation of manned planes could be UK's last amid drone advancements
Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth said advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and uncrewed aircraft would "transform military aviation"
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Britain's next-generation fighter jet could be the last RAF crewed combat aircraft built in the UK, the head of the air force has said.
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Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth said advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and uncrewed aircraft would "transform military aviation".
Sir Harv was referring to the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), a partnership between the UK, Italy and Japan to develop a fighter jet expected to enter service by 2035.
The aircraft, commonly known as Tempest, is being designed with stealth technology, advanced sensors and AI that could help a pilot under extreme stress.
Writing in The Telegraph, Sir Harv said it was "perhaps the last crewed fighter we will ever build".
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He said technology was changing air combat, with AI and machines able to take on "the most dangerous tasks instead of humans". But he stressed that technology should support human judgement and "not replace accountability".
"Uncrewed fighter jets will start flying in UK airspace next year," he wrote. "This is exciting and necessary in equal measure."
Sir Harv said the RAF of the future would combine Typhoon and F-35 jets with autonomous systems.
The UK, Italy and Japan announced the programme in 2022. In July, the three countries signed a £4.6 billion contract for the next phase of design through their industry joint venture, Edgewing.
The Government says the project supports 3,500 jobs and 1,000 apprenticeships in the UK.
Canada was granted observer nation status in July, giving it access to the programme without a role in decision-making.
In October, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the UK would "seek to progress" Germany joining the programme. He said the partnership could also help countries work together to counter hybrid attacks and interference in democratic processes.