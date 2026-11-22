Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth said advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and uncrewed aircraft would "transform military aviation"

Britain's next-generation fighter jet could be the last RAF crewed combat aircraft built in the UK, the head of the air force has said. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Britain's next-generation fighter jet could be the last RAF crewed combat aircraft built in the UK, the head of the air force has said.

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Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth said advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and uncrewed aircraft would "transform military aviation". Sir Harv was referring to the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), a partnership between the UK, Italy and Japan to develop a fighter jet expected to enter service by 2035. The aircraft, commonly known as Tempest, is being designed with stealth technology, advanced sensors and AI that could help a pilot under extreme stress. Writing in The Telegraph, Sir Harv said it was "perhaps the last crewed fighter we will ever build". Read More: Russian warship still on fire after being struck by drones in the Baltic Sea Read More: Ukraine is ‘unbreakable’, Burnham says as Britain pledges drones and boats

Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth said advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and uncrewed aircraft would "transform military aviation". Picture: PA Images/Alamy