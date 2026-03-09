Defence Secretary John Healey has told MPs that British Armed Forces based in Cyprus have been given "everything" they asked for to respond to threats from Iran.

The minister delivered an update on the situation in the Middle East to the House of Commons on Monday evening, where he thanked those serving for "keeping us safe".

He reaffirmed that the UK Government's approach to the conflict in the region is defensive, with a view to protecting British people and allies.

Mr Healey visited Cyprus last week after RAF Akrotiri was hit by a drone strike - he added that this "Iranian proxy drone" is being analysed for foreign military hardware.

"I asked the commander of British forces General Tom Buick, 'do you need anything more from us back in Britain?'

"He said to me, 'no, I've been given everything I have asked for'," Mr Healey told the Commons.

Read more: Rachel Reeves warns Iran conflict 'likely to put upward pressure on inflation'

Read more: Stock markets drop after spike in crude oil prices amid Iran conflict