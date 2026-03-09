Commander of British forces in Cyprus 'given everything' he asked for to respond to Iranian threats
The MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough delivered an update on the situation in the Middle East to the House of Commons on Monday evening, where he thanked those serving for "keeping us safe"
Defence Secretary John Healey has told MPs that British Armed Forces based in Cyprus have been given "everything" they asked for to respond to threats from Iran.
The minister delivered an update on the situation in the Middle East to the House of Commons on Monday evening, where he thanked those serving for "keeping us safe".
He reaffirmed that the UK Government's approach to the conflict in the region is defensive, with a view to protecting British people and allies.
Mr Healey visited Cyprus last week after RAF Akrotiri was hit by a drone strike - he added that this "Iranian proxy drone" is being analysed for foreign military hardware.
"I asked the commander of British forces General Tom Buick, 'do you need anything more from us back in Britain?'
"He said to me, 'no, I've been given everything I have asked for'," Mr Healey told the Commons.
"The UK is leading this response to Iranian threats in close coordination with our allies and Cyprus Head of the National Guard told me last week our military cooperation has never been closer and our support is backed up by our NATO allies, including the US, France, Greece and Germany."
The Defence Secretary told MPs that the UK’s preparations ahead of the initial US-Israeli strikes have made a “real difference”.
British pilots have racked up more than 230 flying hours as they support allies in defending against Iranian strikes.
It comes as NATO forces shot down a drone over Turkey earlier on Monday.
Mr Healey said: "Since January, we’ve moved significant military assets into the region ahead of those first US-Israeli strikes and those preparations made a real difference
"It meant we’ve conducted defensive military operations from day one, our F-35s destroying Iranian drones over Jordan, our typhoons shooting down targets heading to Qatar, our counter-drone units defeating further attacks against coalition bases in Iraq.
"We acted early to protect British people and British interests and to support our allies."
Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge criticised Mr Healey, telling MPs that the delay in sending a Royal Navy ship to the Mediterranean during the Iran conflict has “completely undermined Britain’s international standing."
Mr Healey confirmed that HMS Dragon will “set sail in the next couple of days” and is expected to take around seven days to reach its destination.
"I want to personally thank all those who are working tirelessly, some 22 hours a day to get that ship ready. HMS Dragon will join US air defence destroyers to provide additional protection in the eastern Mediterranean.”