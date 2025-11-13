The RAF Regiment team has been deployed to the multi-national security operation. Picture: MoD

By EJ Ward

A specialist Royal Air Force Regiment counter-drone team has deployed to Belgium after an urgent request for help, as NATO countries grapple with a surge in rogue drone activity targeting airports and military bases.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The call for support underscores the growing threat of unmanned systems across Europe, a problem that the UK has been battling at home with nearly 200 drone sightings around military sites since January. Images released by the Ministry of Defence show RAF personnel setting up counter-UAS equipment alongside Belgian counterparts, part of a rapid effort to reinforce Belgium’s strained defensive posture. Drone incursions over the past week have caused repeated disruption at Belgian airfields and NATO installations, prompting delays, security lockdowns and widespread concerns about hostile hybrid tactics. Read more: Ukrainian firm vows to build 'wall of jammers’ to blind Russian drones across frontline Read more: Met Police deploy drones to fight crime across London

A specialist Royal Air Force Regiment counter-drone unit has been sent to Belgium. Picture: MoD

Defence Secretary John Healey confirmed the deployment, describing it as a necessary show of alliance solidarity. “When our NATO allies call, we step up,” he said. “Belgium requested urgent support to counter rogue drone activity at their military bases, so I’ve directed a small team of RAF specialists to deploy immediately. As hybrid threats grow, our strength lies in our alliances and our collective resolve to defend, deter and protect our critical infrastructure and airspace.” France and Germany have sent their own specialist units to reinforce the effort. Belgium has also approved emergency spending on new detection systems and kinetic counter-drone capabilities, with Defence Minister Theo Francken insisting that “the safety of our airports and military areas is an absolute priority.” But within NATO circles, it is the arrival of the RAF Regiment’s No. 2 Counter-Uncrewed Air Systems Wing that has drawn particular attention. Based at RAF Leeming, the unit is regarded as one of Europe’s most advanced counter-drone teams, combining rapid-deploy technology with operators experienced in deterring incursions near some of Britain’s most sensitive sites.

Drone incidents over the past week are regarded as a major challenge for NATO, bringing travel chaos and regular breaches of security at Belgian and other NATO military bases. Picture: MoD

Air Chief Marshal Harv Smyth said the threat now facing Belgium mirrors the dangers encountered routinely in the UK. “The threat from UAS we have faced here in the UK, that our allies now experience in Europe, is very real and tangibly dangerous. Unauthorised and uncoordinated movements by UAS can be extremely disruptive,” he said. “We must not underestimate the threat that Russia and other hostile actors pose to our everyday lives. Hostile technology that we could only imagine a few years ago is now reality, with weapons that were once unconventional now mainstream and being used against us daily.” Smyth praised the deployed RAF Regiment team, saying: “I’m immensely proud of the RAF Regiment unit from Leeming, who are on the ground helping our NATO ally to deter further incursions and protect their assets and economy.” Their deployment comes as the UK confronts its own surge in suspicious drone activity. Official figures released this week show 187 drone sightings in the vicinity of British military sites since the start of the year. Incidents have been reported near RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall and RAF Feltwell, while a drone came within 250 metres of HMS Queen Elizabeth in Hamburg last year. Although the government refuses to discuss specific defensive measures, ministers have confirmed plans to give the military new powers to neutralise drones threatening defence infrastructure.

Highly trained personnel from the RAF Regiment’s No2 Counter Uncrewed Air Systems (CUAS) Wing, with advanced technology, can rapidly and safely neutralise the threats posed by unauthorised drones. Picture: MoD