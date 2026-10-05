Three suspicious vans were spotted near the military site in Gloucestershire last weekend, sparking a major police response

US bombers have been redeployed from the base back to home stations following a suspected terror plot . Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

A Downing Street spokesperson has insisted that RAF Fairford is 'safe' after Donald Trump pulled bombers from the US air base following a suspected terror plot.

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Prime Minister Andy Burnham. Picture: Alamy

A sixth man who was arrested in connection with the suspected terror plot was released on bail, Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) said on Saturday. The 25-year-old man, a dual UK-Iranian national, was arrested on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006. Five British nationals, all in their mid-20s, were arrested on suspicion of explosives offences and terrorism and then bailed. On Sunday, US officials confirmed it had removed all its B-1 bombers from the airbase.

On Sunday, a sixth man who was arrested in connection with the suspected terror plot was released on bail on Sunday, Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) said. Picture: Getty

"While operational security precluded us from confirming the movement of our assets and forces in real-time, we can acknowledge now that all U.S. bombers that were deployed to RAF Fairford have redeployed to their home stations in the United States," the Pentagon said in a statement. They added that the bombers remained ready to deliver global strike capabilities from the continental US. According to the Wall Street Journal, officials in the US were aware of an Iran-linked plot to attack the bomber aircraft and kill personnel at the base, including a diversion in the area. Lib Dem MP Roz Savage, whose constituents live in the village immediately bordering RAF Fairford, welcomed the withdrawal. In a statement shared with LBC News the Lib Dem MP for South Cotswolds said: "I welcome this decision. While RAF Fairford has an important history, I have consistently questioned whether using a base so close to civilian communities for highly controversial military operations against Iran was creating unacceptable risks for local people. The withdrawal does not make the questions raised by recent events disappear. "I have written to the Prime Minister and Defence Secretary requesting an urgent meeting, and I will continue to press for answers about security arrangements, communication between the base, police and local authorities, and how residents will be protected and informed if another incident occurs. "We must learn the important lessons of what happened and put the safety and wellbeing of local communities at the heart of decisions about the future use of RAF Fairford by US forces." Three suspicious vans were spotted near the military site in Gloucestershire last weekend, sparking a major police response. Counter-terror police have said a quantity of petrol but no explosive devices were found in the vehicles.

RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire . Picture: Getty