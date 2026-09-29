RAF Fairford suspect foiled 'bomb plot' by ringing police on himself
One of the five men arrested at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire, rang 999 in the early hours of Sunday morning, it is understood
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An alleged "bomb plot" at a RAF base was foiled after one of the suspects called the police on himself, it is understood.
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One of the five men arrested at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire, rang 999 in the early hours of Sunday morning, it is understood.
Armed police racing to the scene to round up the five suspects, who were arrested on suspicion of explosives and terrorist offences near the base.
An hour later, a local farmer driving home dialled 999 after discovering three vans blocking a road near RAF Fairford.
However, it has now emerged that the authorities were already on the scene by then because the suspect had dialled 999 an hour earlier, the Times reports.
The farmer reported seeing "eight to 10 masked men" running through the fields and the woods. It is understood that these figures in the dark were armed police.
Read more: 'No explosives' found in vans linked to RAF Fairford 'bomb plot' - as police discover 'quantity of petrol'
Read more: Donald Trump 'surprised' five RAF Fairford suspects bailed as Miliband defends 'world-leading' counter-terror cops
It is not yet clear why the suspect called the police, with possibilities ranging from whether he got cold feet to it being arranged as part of the plan.
Five British nationals who were arrested on suspicion of explosives offences and later terrorism were all released on bail on Monday.
Counter-terror police said on Tuesday that a quantity of petrol but no explosive devices were found in the vans that sparked the security alert near the airbase, which has been used in recent months by US bombers to launch airstrikes against Iran.
Villagers living near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, dozens of whom were dramatically evacuated from their homes on Sunday morning, were slowly returning to normal on Tuesday.
Head of Counter Terrorism Policing Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said in an update on Tuesday that there were no improvised explosive devices found in the three vans discovered near RAF Fairford at the weekend but “a quantity of petrol was recovered.
Mr Taylor said: “We can confirm that no improvised explosive devices were found. However, a quantity of petrol was recovered.
“Yesterday we released the five men on police bail. They remain under investigation and must adhere to strict conditions while we continue our work.
“The safety of the public is at the forefront of our investigative decision making, and this was certainly the case yesterday.
“I understand why this development will have come as a surprise to many, but I’d like to reiterate that it was investigative decision, and one which is grounded in experience and careful consideration of policing powers.”
It comes after US secretary of state Marco Rubio said the suspected terror plot against the air base used by American forces “clearly involves the hand of a foreign actor”.
In a TV interview, the top diplomat mentioned Iran by name, pointing out it had threatened to attack US interests, but did not directly blame it for the weekend incident.
Tehran has strongly denied any involvement.
Detectives will look at whether the actions of the men meet the threshold of the National Security Act, The Times reported.
The legislation carries penalties of up to 14 years in prison for carrying out espionage, sabotage or physical acts on behalf of a hostile state such as Iran.
They could face a penalty even if they did not know they were acting on Iran's behalf.