One of the five men arrested at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire, rang 999 in the early hours of Sunday morning, it is understood

However, it has now emerged that the authorities were already on the scene by then because the suspect had dialled 999 an hour earlier, the Times reports. . Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

An alleged "bomb plot" at a RAF base was foiled after one of the suspects called the police on himself, it is understood.

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One of the five men arrested at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire, rang 999 in the early hours of Sunday morning, it is understood. Armed police racing to the scene to round up the five suspects, who were arrested on suspicion of explosives and terrorist offences near the base. An hour later, a local farmer driving home dialled 999 after discovering three vans blocking a road near RAF Fairford. However, it has now emerged that the authorities were already on the scene by then because the suspect had dialled 999 an hour earlier, the Times reports. The farmer reported seeing "eight to 10 masked men" running through the fields and the woods. It is understood that these figures in the dark were armed police. Read more: 'No explosives' found in vans linked to RAF Fairford 'bomb plot' - as police discover 'quantity of petrol' Read more: Donald Trump 'surprised' five RAF Fairford suspects bailed as Miliband defends 'world-leading' counter-terror cops

It comes after US secretary of state Marco Rubio said the suspected terror plot against the air base used by American forces “clearly involves the hand of a foreign actor”. Picture: Alamy

It is not yet clear why the suspect called the police, with possibilities ranging from whether he got cold feet to it being arranged as part of the plan. Five British nationals who were arrested on suspicion of explosives offences and later terrorism were all released on bail on Monday. Counter-terror police said on Tuesday that a quantity of petrol but no explosive devices were found in the vans that sparked the security alert near the airbase, which has been used in recent months by US bombers to launch airstrikes against Iran. Villagers living near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, dozens of whom were dramatically evacuated from their homes on Sunday morning, were slowly returning to normal on Tuesday.

Armed police at a checkpoint near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire. Picture: Alamy