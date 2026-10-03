A sixth man who was arrested in connection with a suspected terror plot at RAF Fairford has been released on bail, Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) said.

The 25-year-old man, a dual UK-Iranian national, was arrested on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

He was arrested on Thursday in the Borough of Westminster, London, where searches of two properties have now concluded.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, CTP added.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said there were “strong indications” Iran played a part in the incident near the Gloucestershire military base.

RAF Fairford has been used in recent months by US bombers after former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer granted the US permission to use British bases for “defensive” strikes against Tehran during the Middle East war.

Counter-terror police have said a quantity of petrol but no explosive devices were found in the vans that sparked the security alert near the airbase.

On Thursday, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed Israel handed Britain intelligence about the suspected terror plot.

Mr Netanyahu said his country warned UK authorities about the “Iranian-sponsored attack” shortly before Britain’s announcement of a ban on trade with illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

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