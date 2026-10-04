Officials in the US were reportedly aware of an Iran-linked plot to attack the bomber aircraft and kill personnel at the base, including a diversion in the area

A US Air Force Rockwell B-1 Lancer bomber at RAF Fairford. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The US has removed all its B-1 bombers from RAF Fairford air base after a suspected terror plot sparked security concerns.

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Armed police at a checkpoint near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire. Picture: Alamy

The 25-year-old man, a dual UK-Iranian national, was arrested on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006. Five British nationals, all in their mid-20s, were arrested on suspicion of explosives offences and terrorism and then bailed.

Counter terror police investigating at RAF Fairford. Picture: Alamy

Three suspicious vans were spotted near the military site in Gloucestershire last weekend, sparking a major police response. Counter-terror police have said a quantity of petrol but no explosive devices were found in the vehicles. Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said there were “strong indications” Iran played a part in the incident near the Gloucestershire military base. The Pentagon said: “U.S. Air Force bombers routinely operate around the world to support global force readiness and operational requirements. While operational security precluded us from confirming the movement of our assets and forces in real-time, we can acknowledge now that all U.S. bombers that were deployed to RAF Fairford have re-deployed to their home stations in the United States.

"The Airmen that operate America’s bomber force, including B-1s, B-2s, and B-52s, remain ready to deliver precision global strike capabilities – including through operations that launch and recover from the continental United States – anywhere, anytime.” The MoD not commenting on the movement of US aircraft. On Thursday, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed Israel handed Britain intelligence about the suspected terror plot. Mr Netanyahu said his country warned UK authorities about the “Iranian-sponsored attack” shortly before Britain’s announcement of a ban on trade with illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank.