US removes bombers from RAF Fairford after suspected terror plot
Officials in the US were reportedly aware of an Iran-linked plot to attack the bomber aircraft and kill personnel at the base, including a diversion in the area
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
The US has removed all its B-1 bombers from RAF Fairford air base after a suspected terror plot sparked security concerns.
Listen to this article
Former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer granted the US permission to use British bases for “defensive” strikes against Tehran during the Middle East war.
"While operational security precluded us from confirming the movement of our assets and forces in real-time, we can acknowledge now that all U.S. bombers that were deployed to RAF Fairford have redeployed to their home stations in the United States," the Pentagon said in a statement.
They added that the bombers remained ready to deliver global strike capabilities from the continental US.
According to the Wall Street Journal, officials in the US were aware of an Iran-linked plot to attack the bomber aircraft and kill personnel at the base, including a diversion in the area.
This comes as a sixth man who was arrested in connection with a suspected terror plot at RAF Fairford has been released on bail, Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) said.
Read More: UK-Iranian national bailed after arrest for preparing terrorist acts amid RAF Fairford 'terror plot'
Read More: Iranian nationals in court charged with planning attack on Manchester's Jewish community 'had instructions on how to make chlorine bomb'
The 25-year-old man, a dual UK-Iranian national, was arrested on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.
Five British nationals, all in their mid-20s, were arrested on suspicion of explosives offences and terrorism and then bailed.
Three suspicious vans were spotted near the military site in Gloucestershire last weekend, sparking a major police response. Counter-terror police have said a quantity of petrol but no explosive devices were found in the vehicles.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said there were “strong indications” Iran played a part in the incident near the Gloucestershire military base.
The Pentagon said: “U.S. Air Force bombers routinely operate around the world to support global force readiness and operational requirements. While operational security precluded us from confirming the movement of our assets and forces in real-time, we can acknowledge now that all U.S. bombers that were deployed to RAF Fairford have re-deployed to their home stations in the United States.
"The Airmen that operate America’s bomber force, including B-1s, B-2s, and B-52s, remain ready to deliver precision global strike capabilities – including through operations that launch and recover from the continental United States – anywhere, anytime.”
The MoD not commenting on the movement of US aircraft.
On Thursday, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed Israel handed Britain intelligence about the suspected terror plot.
Mr Netanyahu said his country warned UK authorities about the “Iranian-sponsored attack” shortly before Britain’s announcement of a ban on trade with illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank.
Earlier in the week, US president Donald Trump said he was “disappointed” after the five men were released on bail.
He told reporters: “We were involved in (the investigation), but as you know, your fellow countrymen let them go.
“Well, they didn’t let them go. They put them out on bail. I assume they haven’t watched closely… they should not have done that.”
This is a breaking story. More to follow...