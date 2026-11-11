RAF Fairford terror plot 'mastermind' ordered attacks on London's Jewish community from US jail on FaceTime, prosecutors say
Mohammad al-Saadi allegedly issued orders to attack a synagogue in London from a prison in Brooklyn while on a video call.
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The suspected mastermind behind the terror plot at RAF Fairford also directed other attacks, including on London's Jewish community from a jail in New York, according to US prosecutors.
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Mohammad al-Saadi, 32, was extradited to the US in May over charges relating to 20 attempted terror plots across the US and Europe.
He was charged alongside Iranian national Mohsen Mohajeri, and Iraqi national Mohammad Ali al-Hassani, by the US Department of Justice (DOJ)
Attacks mentioned in a DOJ indictment unsealed in a Manhattan federal court on Tuesday also include antisemitic arson attacks in London.
The eight-count indictment also alleged that al-Saadi sent "coded messages" to Al-Hassani and Mohajeri to coordinate attacks while he was behind bars in New York.
He also allegedly used the coded language in phone and FaceTime calls to his mother and sister in Iraq to send messages to his associates to attack RAF Fairford.
The alleged terror plot mastermind also told his family he owed money to Mohajeri and asked them to pass messages to him about "work," which prosecutors say al-Saadi used as a term to refer to terrorist activity.
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'What are they doing about all our old work?' al-Saadi reportedly asked his sister on a July 30 call.
The indictment said he then asked her whether it had been cancelled or paused.
She replied by saying that "it isn't cancelled".
During a call on September 24, al-Saadi asked about al-Hassani, whom he understood had been transferred to the "International Section," and told his family to "give him money so we can do it," the indictment said.
Al-Saadi was allowed phone and video calls with his family while in prison, but court filings say each call was monitored and recorded by the FBI.
However, al-Saadi was able to take part in nine phone or video teleconference calls from Brooklyn prison, prosecutors say.
One call was terminated by the FBI after al-Saadi's mother told him to stop talking because "they may end the call".
In April, al-Saadi, al-Hassani and Mohajeri directed an agent to carry out an arson attack on a Jewish charity organisation in London and watched it on video from a laptop computer projected onto a bigger screen.
The following day, they directed another attack on a London synagogue, with al-Hassani ordering the individual to "light it up like a Christmas tree," the indictment read.
A statement from the DOJ said: “Al-Hassani and Mohajeri, both of whom were in Iran at the time of the RAF Fairford Terrorist Plot, allegedly relied on a network of contacts in the United Kingdom.
“Al-Saadi, who was imprisoned and awaiting trial on pending terrorism charges in the Southern District of New York, attempted to coordinate with al-Hassani and Mohajeri from jail by passing coded messages through third parties.
"Al-Saadi, a longtime operative of the IRGC and Kata’ib Hizballah, was charged in May for working with and on behalf of the IRGC and Kata’ib Hizballah, as well as other FTOs, for his involvement in planning and promoting approximately 18 terrorist attacks in Europe; and for attempting to bomb a synagogue in New York.”
The statement continued: “The European Terrorist Attacks were carried out in the name of a purportedly new terrorist group with the pseudonym Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya (HAYI), which is a front for Kata’ib Hizballah and other FTOs.
“Of the 18 terrorist attacks in the spring of 2026 for which HAYI claimed responsibility in Europe, seven took place in the United Kingdom, the most of any European country.
“The attacks involved arsons, explosives, and in one instance, a near-fatal stabbing in London of two Jewish men, including a dual U.S.-British citizen.”