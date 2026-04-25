RAF fighter jets scrambled in response to Russian drones threat on Nato border
Two Eurofighter Typhoons flew from Borcea Air Base in Romania on Saturday morning but did not open fire as the Russian assets stayed within Ukrainian airspace.
Listen to this article
British defence sources said the fighter jets did not enter Ukrainian airspace, nor did they engage with any potential targets, contradicting reports that Russian drones had been shot down by the RAF.
The RAF Typhoons are based in Romania as part of a rotating multinational Nato air mission to protect the eastern European flank from Russian drone incursions amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Romania shares a 650-km land border with Ukraine and has repeatedly seen Russia breach its airspace during its attacks on Ukrainian ports.
Romanian officials reported that the jets took off at 2am on Saturday in response to the drone threat, established radar contact on the targets and had authorisation to engage if necessary.
They added that the two aircraft have now returned to base.
Read more: Russia laying groundwork for intervention in Nato territory as false flag risks rise, experts warn
Read more: Putin’s false flag strategy is creeping into Nato, with Latvia at highest risk
A spokesperson from the Romanian defence ministry said the mission remained one of surveillance, deterrence, and readiness to respond if required.
The spokesperson added: “Ground-based radar systems tracked multiple aerial targets approaching the area near Reni [Ukraine], where explosions were subsequently reported.
“After that moment, contact with the drones was lost. Half an hour later, residents of Galați [in Romania] reported, through the single emergency service 112, the fall of an object in an area on the outskirts of the town.
“Allied aircraft maintained a defensive posture, contributing to enhanced situational awareness and the protection of Nato airspace.”
This comes after the Romanian defence ministry said it recovered drone fragments in the southeastern city of Galati after an overnight Russian attack on Ukraine. An electricity pole and a household annex damaged in the incident.
Emergency services were forced to evacuate the area where the fragments were recovered over fears they could contain explosives. They will now be disposed of in a secure location.
The Romanian defence ministry said in a statement: "The defence ministry firmly condemns the irresponsible actions of the Russian Federation and emphasises that these represent a new challenge to regional security and stability in the Black Sea area.
"Such incidents demonstrate the Russian Federation's lack of respect for the norms of international law and endanger not only the safety of Romanian citizens, but also the collective security of NATO."