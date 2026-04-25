Two Eurofighter Typhoons flew from Borcea Air Base in Romania on Saturday morning but did not open fire as the Russian assets stayed within Ukrainian airspace.

British defence sources said the fighter jets did not enter Ukrainian airspace, nor did they engage with any potential targets, contradicting reports that Russian drones had been shot down by the RAF.

The RAF Typhoons are based in Romania as part of a rotating multinational Nato air mission to protect the eastern European flank from Russian drone incursions amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Romania shares a 650-km land border with Ukraine ⁠and has repeatedly seen Russia breach its airspace during its attacks on Ukrainian ports.

Romanian officials reported that the jets took off at 2am on Saturday in response to the drone threat, established radar contact on the targets and had authorisation to engage if necessary.

They added that the two aircraft have now returned to base.

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