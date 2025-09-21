A Royal Air Force FGR4 Typhoon (Callsign Chaos One, armed with ASRAAM air-to-air missiles, is seen from inside an RAF Voyager air-refuelling tanker during the first Royal Air Force 'Eastern Sentry' deployment over Poland. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Royal Air Force (RAF) fighters have policed the skies over Poland in the first mission since Russian drones violated Nato airspace.

RAF Typhoons patrolled the area in which 19 drones were shot down earlier this month amid heightened tensions between Nato and Russia. On Monday, the Government announced it would provide further air defence over the eastern European nation – with RAF Typhoons setting off from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire on Friday night. The fighter jets, alongside a Voyager air-to-air refuelling aircraft, embarked on the mission around 70 miles from the Belarusian border. In recent weeks, three Nato nations have been entered by Russian aircraft. Poland, Romania, and Estonia have all seen incursions by Vladimir Putin's forces, raising fears that a direct confrontation between Nato and Russia may be close. Read More: West won’t take Russian threat seriously until ‘mass casualty event on NATO soil’, ex-Estonian president warns Read More: Frozen Russian assets to be used as ‘reparations loans’ to help Ukraine war effort, Reeves says

Aircrew pilot a Royal Air Force Voyager air-refuelling tanker during the first Royal Air Force 'Eastern Sentry' mission. Picture: Alamy

The UK is not the only Nato country patrolling the eastern flank – with missions also being coordinated alongside Denmark, France and Germany. On board the Voyager aircraft, refuelling operations happened without incident – with the 88ft fuel hose being attached to the fighter jets north of Hamburg on the way out to the mission, as well as 70 miles from the Belarusian border. The site of the second refuelling was conducted over where 19 Russian drones were shot down earlier this month. The jets, equipped with advanced sensors and infrared-guided advanced short-range air-to-air missiles, refuelled at around 25,000ft while the Voyager was travelling at speeds of approximately 439mph. As the Typhoon jets patrolled the eastern flank on Nato, the refuelling aircraft circled further inland in a pattern that pilots describe as a “race track” – awaiting the next refuelling exercise.

Defence Secretary John Healey said the RAF pilots and crew were “standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Poland in defence of our shared security” by carrying out the mission. Picture: Alamy

Once the fighter jets were in position to refuel, the refuelling process was coordinated by a missions system operator – who cleared the aircraft to make contact with the fuel hose, and directed when fuel could be taken on board through a system akin to traffic lights. On Friday night, the Voyager delivered 27.4 tonnes of fuel to the fighter jets, which positioned themselves just 12 metres (39ft) away from the refuelling aircraft as they went through the process many personnel describe as “having a drink”.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Harv Smyth, said: “Our partnership with Nato has never been stronger.". Picture: Alamy

Defence Secretary John Healey said the RAF pilots and crew were “standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Poland in defence of our shared security” by carrying out the mission. He said: “RAF Typhoons have now flown their first air defence mission over Poland, sending a clear signal: Nato airspace will be defended. “I’m proud of the outstanding British pilots and air crew who took part in this successful operation to defend our Allies from reckless Russian aggression. “This weekend, as we honour the heroism of the Battle of Britain generation, it is especially poignant that RAF pilots and crew are once again standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Poland in defence of our shared security – making us secure at home and strong abroad.” More than 400 UK personnel are due to support the Nato patrolling missions in eastern Europe.

