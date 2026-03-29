Gunners in the RAF Regiment have won the term for the first time through shooting down five or more Iranian drones

The Rapid Sentry air defence system in training in the UK. Picture: Ministry of Defence

By Georgia Rowe

Crack gunners from the RAF Regiment have become ‘aces’ for the first time in the unit's history, after blasting Iranian drones out of the sky during operations in the Middle East.

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The four personnel achieved “ace” status by taking out five or more drones during operations in the Middle East. The title stems from the Second World War, when a pilot was named an 'ace’ if they shot down five or more enemy aircraft. The "aces" use a variety of complex defence systems to protect RAF personnel and equipment. One of the key innovations are start-of-the-art Rapid Sentry air defence systems armed with Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM). They combine this with early-warning sensors and electronic warfare. Read more: Protesters clash at memorial for late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in north London Read more: UK ‘weeks away’ from medicine shortages and rising drug prices if Iran war continues, experts warn

Travelling at Mach 1.5 with a range of more than 6km, the LMM is highly versatile against a wide range of threats. Picture: Ministry of Defence

One newly-honoured "ace" said they took "immense pride" in defending Britain's air bases, adding: "We are all RAF Gunners—some as young as 18, many of us with over five confirmed engagements, and some just eight months out of training". Al Carns, minister for the armed forces, said he was" hugely proud" of the RAF Regiment. He added: "Night after night, under threat, they are protecting British lives and British interests, and doing so in the finest traditions of the RAF Regiment. "Several of these heroes have achieved ‘ace’ status neutralising Iranian drones. "The first of its kind, it isn’t just impressive, it is exceptional."

Since the conflict in the Middle East began more than four weeks ago, RAF Regiment personnel have been "at the forefront of countering persistent one‑way attack drones targeting UK and Allied personnel, infrastructure, and assets in the Middle East," wing commander Richard Maughan said. During the 23rd and 24th of March, RAF Regiment gunners operating within a ground‑based counter‑drone unit delivered the most effective defensive outcome achieved in a single night to date. It comes as the Defence Secretary, John Healey, this week announced that the UK will deploy Rapid Sentry to Kuwait to support the country’s air defence against Iranian attacks.

Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard and National Armaments Director Rupert Pearce bring together representatives from 13 key UK-based defence companies to meet Gulf ambassadors and defence attachés. Picture: Ministry of Defence