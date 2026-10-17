RAF jets report mystery drones over Britain
It remains unclear whether the drones, encountered by the Royal Air Force jets, were hostile or not
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The Royal Air Force has had close encounters with two unidentified drones in British skies this year.
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RAF jets flagged two “near miss” incidents, taking place just days apart during simulated air combat training and an air-to-air refuelling exercise over the North Sea.
Both drones were spotted at altitudes above 10,000ft, one being reported near Norfolk and another neat Humberside.
These sightings were reported to the police, and there are “multiple different external investigations” ongoing.
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According to the Telegraph, the first incident occurred in February when an RAF Airbus Voyager tanker was refuelling a Typhoon fighter jet near Cromer, Norfolk. An unidentified object flew so close to the tanker that the pilot reflexively ducked.
The commander reported the incident to military controllers.
On February 23, a pilot flying a Typhoon spotted a "black circular object" passing directly above him while practising dogfights with another jet.
It was said to have travelled around "300ft above” the Typhoon near Humberside.
The commander reported the drone to the radar controller monitoring the drill, who subsequently passed the sighting on to North Yorkshire Police.
At this stage, it is unknown whether the drones are hostile or not.
Drone sightings at such a high altitude are uncommon, but not unprecedented.
However, drones typically must fly below the legal height of 120 metres (400 ft) to reduce the likelihood of coming across other aircraft.
It comes amid mounting alarm over Russia's use of drone surveillance tactics over military bases in the UK and Europe.
A report by the International Institute for Strategic Studies said the drone campaign occurred between August 2024 and February 2026.
It found that the drones were likely to have been launched from the Kremlin's "shadow fleet" of oil tankers transporting sanctioned fuel.
The report concluded that Russian intelligence had conduced the campaign with "substantial impunity... representing both a series of tactical successes for the Kremlin and a strategic failure of allied air defence".
A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said they were remaining vigilant in assessing potential drone activity.
“Our enhanced vigilance and improved detection capabilities have increased our ability to identify, record and assess potential drone activity and we’re investing more than £2 billion into wider air defence and counter-drone capabilities, including the upgrade and sustainment of the Typhoon fleet,” they said.
“We remain highly vigilant to the potential threats posed to defence and stand ready to respond appropriately through our measures and capabilities that keep our Armed Forces safe.
“While reports of drone sightings are not necessarily hostile, where activity is assessed to pose a credible threat, Defence has measures available to respond appropriately and we do not comment on specific threat assessments.”