It remains unclear whether the drones, encountered by the Royal Air Force jets, were hostile or not

Near misses occur days apart during military exercises, with one object spotted at 17,000ft – 40 times the legal height limit. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty

By LBC Staff

The Royal Air Force has had close encounters with two unidentified drones in British skies this year.

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RAF jets flagged two “near miss” incidents, taking place just days apart during simulated air combat training and an air-to-air refuelling exercise over the North Sea. Both drones were spotted at altitudes above 10,000ft, one being reported near Norfolk and another neat Humberside. These sightings were reported to the police, and there are “multiple different external investigations” ongoing. Read more: British troops to take part in NATO war-game to rehearse Ukraine deployment Read more: 'Highly likely' that Iran was behind the RAF Fairford 'terror plot', Burnham says as US joins UK and 20 others in condemning attacks

Experts have warned that the alarming increase suggested the government was not prepared to combat hostile threats amid growing escalation from Russia and aggression from Iran. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty

According to the Telegraph, the first incident occurred in February when an RAF Airbus Voyager tanker was refuelling a Typhoon fighter jet near Cromer, Norfolk. An unidentified object flew so close to the tanker that the pilot reflexively ducked. The commander reported the incident to military controllers. On February 23, a pilot flying a Typhoon spotted a "black circular object" passing directly above him while practising dogfights with another jet. It was said to have travelled around "300ft above” the Typhoon near Humberside. The commander reported the drone to the radar controller monitoring the drill, who subsequently passed the sighting on to North Yorkshire Police.