The US military has said its personnel at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk have responded to "suspected unauthorised drone activity" on Friday evening.

Service personnel from the US Air Force were reportedly forced to take shelter and sirens were also heard.

"This evening, USAF Security Forces personnel responded to suspected unauthorised drone activity over RAF Lakenheath. No personnel, aircraft or infrastructure were affected," a spokesperson said.

"We continue to work closely with our host nation counterparts to ensure the safety and security of our U.S. service members, U.S. and host nation civilians, contractors, and all of our families.

"Protecting our shared community is a joint responsibility, and we encourage everyone to support this effort by reporting any unusual or suspicious activity to local authorities."

It comes after more than a dozen planes were moved from the nearby Mildenhall base earlier this week, over reports of a security threat linked to Iran.

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