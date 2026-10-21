Armed US airmen guarding RAF Lakenheath face 15-hour days and mounting mental health fears as threat to American bases grows. Picture: LBC

By EJ Ward

Armed American airmen responsible for protecting one of the United States' most important military bases in Britain are reportedly working exhausting 15-hour days, losing scheduled rest periods and facing mounting mental health pressures, amid an increased threat to US military installations in the UK.

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Serious concerns have been raised about the welfare of US Air Force Security Forces personnel at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, including reports of growing exhaustion, restrictions on leave and increasingly frequent jokes about suicide among those responsible for guarding the installation. The warnings come at a particularly sensitive time for American forces stationed in Britain, with security tightened at US military bases following an alleged Iranian-linked plot targeting RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire. On Tuesday, counter-terrorism police re-arrested two men on suspicion of assisting Iranian intelligence in connection with the Fairford investigation, which began after suspicious activity was reported near the base in September. The developments have brought renewed attention to the security of American military installations in Britain, and the enormous responsibility placed on those protecting them. At RAF Lakenheath, security inside the base is the responsibility of the 48th Security Forces Squadron, whose armed personnel protect American troops, fighter aircraft and sensitive military infrastructure, while also providing law enforcement and responding to potential threats. Read more: Two men re-arrested in RAF Fairford investigation on suspicion of assisting Iran’s intelligence service Read more: Trump says 'specific threat' led to decision to pull US bombers from RAF Fairford

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But a warning shared in a social media group for US Air Force personnel has raised questions about whether the demands being placed on those airmen are sustainable. "My main concern with the current schedule is not simply being tired or losing days off," one airman wrote. "My biggest concern is the mental health and overall well-being of the Airmen around me." The account describes personnel working 12-hour shifts that regularly stretch far beyond their scheduled hours once additional duties, preparations and compulsory physical training are included. Some airmen are reportedly waking at 3am to begin their day, with duties continuing well into the evening and leaving little opportunity for rest before the next shift. "We are working 15+ hour days, frequently losing our off days for mandatory training, being recalled for PT, and having limited access to the resources we need to complete basic requirements," the airman wrote. Scheduled days off have also been repeatedly lost to weapons qualifications, compulsory training, medical appointments and other military commitments, without equivalent rest days being provided. Annual leave is reportedly frequently refused because of staffing requirements, while limited access to computers means some personnel must return to the base on their days off simply to complete administrative requirements. But the most troubling warning concerns the mental health of the armed personnel responsible for the base's security. The airman describes becoming increasingly concerned about jokes and comments relating to suicide, particularly when they come from colleagues who would not normally make such remarks. "I understand that Security Forces is a demanding career field and that training, qualifications, PT, medical appointments, and mission requirements are all necessary," the post reads. "I also understand that dark humor is common in the military, and people make jokes about suicide fairly often. But lately, I have started hearing those kinds of comments from individuals I would not normally expect to hear them from. "That is what worries me."

RAF Lakenheath is a British based used by the US Air Force. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty

The airman says while dark humour is part of military culture and that such remarks do not necessarily mean someone is experiencing suicidal thoughts. However, the increasing frequency of those comments has prompted fears about the cumulative effect of long working hours, interrupted rest and growing pressure on personnel. "When comments like that start becoming more frequent, especially from people who normally would not make those jokes, I think it is worth taking seriously rather than simply dismissing them as dark humour." The concerns are particularly significant because these are not ordinary security guards. US Air Force Security Forces personnel are armed military police, trained to defend installations against serious threats, respond to potentially deadly incidents and protect some of America's most valuable military assets.

At RAF Lakenheath, those responsibilities include protecting the 48th Fighter Wing, which operates advanced F-35A Lightning II stealth fighters and F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft. The US Air Force has itself stressed that there is little margin for error. In an official article published last year about the squadron's training, the Air Force said personnel must remain vigilant and adaptable because of their responsibility for protecting aircraft and personnel. One Security Forces instructor described the importance of maintaining those standards, saying: "We can't fail that mission." Those responsibilities have become even more significant as American installations in Britain face growing security concerns.

Following the incident at RAF Fairford on September 27, RAF Lakenheath confirmed it had been placed on Force Protection Condition Charlie, the second-highest security alert level used by the US military. The condition applies when an incident has occurred or intelligence indicates that terrorist action targeting personnel or facilities is likely. It has not been independently confirmed whether that alert level remains in force. Meanwhile, the investigation into suspected hostile activity near RAF Fairford has raised serious questions about the threat posed to American military assets on British soil. Seven men were arrested during the initial investigation, which began after suspicious vehicles were reported near the Gloucestershire installation. Police subsequently confirmed that petrol had been recovered from vehicles examined during the operation, although no explosive devices were found. American B-1 bombers stationed at Fairford, which had been used during military operations against Iran, were subsequently withdrawn from the base amid security concerns. On Tuesday, Counter Terrorism Policing announced the re-arrest of a 24-year-old British national and a 25-year-old dual British-Iranian national under the National Security Act. Both are suspected of assisting a foreign intelligence service, with investigators identifying Iran as the country concerned. Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, the head of Counter Terrorism Policing, said investigators continued to assess Iranian state involvement as highly likely. Iran has denied involvement in the Fairford incident, and no charges have been announced against the men arrested in connection with the incident.