The US military evacuated aircraft from a second airbase in Britain on Monday after a threat from Iran, weeks after a suspected Iran-linked security incident at the RAF Fairford airbase led to the withdrawal of US bombers.

Two US refuelling tankers that were using the RAF Mildenhall military base diverted to Germany early on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, several other tankers at the base were moved to Germany and other locations later in the day, the Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the Journal, the precise nature of the threat to RAF Mildenhall remains under discussion among US officials.

“We do not routinely comment on the activity of other nations. Aircraft and other assets move regularly according to operational requirements,” a British Ministry of Defence spokesperson said.

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