RAF Typhoons will fly defensive missions to help protect Saudi cities and critical infrastructure.

UK to fly RAF missions defending Saudi Arabia against Houthi attacks. Picture: MS Bretherton/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

British fighter jets will help defend Saudi Arabia against “absolutely despicable” attacks from Houthi rebels, Defence Secretary Wes Streeting has said.

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RAF Typhoons will fly defensive missions to help protect Saudi cities and critical infrastructure from strikes by the Iran-backed militant group, as the UK extends its military support to the kingdom. The UK will also send military advisers and an Atlas A400M military transport aircraft to help move equipment. Mr Streeting said: “The continuing attacks from the Houthis on our ally Saudi Arabia are absolutely despicable. The targeting of the airport in Riyadh in particular shows the lengths the Houthis are going to escalate the situation in the region. “That’s why today I have approved further UK military support. RAF Typhoons will fly defensive air missions to help protect Saudi airspace from drones and missiles. This builds on the UK equipment and personnel we already have in the country to defend against Houthi air attacks.” Read more: Andy Burnham vows Britain will ‘stand with Saudi Arabia’ after deadly Houthi airport strikes as UK ramps up military support amid Middle East crisis Read more: Inside the scenes of chaos and devastation after Houthi rebels strike Saudi airports

In September, the UK agreed to provide an RAF Voyager air-to-air refuelling aircraft to support Saudi defensive operations in support of the legitimate government of Yemen. Mr Streeting said at the time: "We unequivocally condemn the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and are clear that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Yemen, who are long-standing partners of the UK and play a vital role in regional stability, have the right to defend themselves. "It is in the UK's national interest to protect regional stability, protect vital trade and energy supplies, and see a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Yemen."

Escalating tensions in the Gulf can have a serious impact at home in the UK, disrupting trade and energy supplies and increasing prices for businesses and families.



The Houthis are a dangerous threat to regional stability and it is in the UK's national economic and security… pic.twitter.com/ywHy32Nlu6 — Wes Streeting (@wesstreeting) September 22, 2026