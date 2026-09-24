The pilots, who were treated for minor injuries, are said to be "doing well"

By Georgia Rowe

An RAF jet that exploded into a fireball after crashing into a field was steered to "avoid built-up areas", an RAF commander has said.

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Gp Capt Gez Currie, Station Commander, said: "The aircraft would have been aimed in a direction that the pilot believed was open field, in order to avoid built-up areas and anybody on the ground." The Hawk T2 aircraft had been flying out of the RAF Valley station on Anglesey when it plummeted to the ground in the nearby Pencarnisiog area. The pilots, who ejected from the aircraft shortly before it hit the ground, were treated for minor injuries. On Thursday, the RAF said the two pilots, who were treated for minor injuries, are “doing well” and are “expected to make a full recovery”. It comes after the RAF announced it had “temporarily paused” its high-speed Hawk fighter jet training after two pilots ejected from their aircraft moments before it crashed and narrowly missed homes. Read more: Moment £16m RAF jet erupts in fireball after crashing near training base - narrowly missing farmhouse Read more: Britain gears up for space war as RAF launches unit to disrupt enemy satellites

Flames and plumes of black smoke at the scene of the crash. Picture: X

An update on yesterday's incident involving a Hawk T2 aircraft. pic.twitter.com/QXg7xAOZTB — Royal Air Force (@RoyalAirForce) September 24, 2026

On Wednesday evening, the RAF said it had decided to pause Hawk operations as a “precautionary measure” whilst investigations are ongoing. The Hawk T1 and newer T2 versions are transonic, two-seat training aircraft used to train fast jet pilots. The T1 is used by the Red Arrows, whose flying has also been paused, but they are not due to fly until the weekend anyway. A video of the crash shared on social media appears to show the two pilots ejecting from the aircraft before it nosedives and crashes in flames. The footage shows a plume of smoke and fire erupting as the aircraft hits the ground, appearing to narrowly miss residential properties.

In a post on X, Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said an investigation had been launched into the crash. “My thoughts are first and foremost with the pilots,” he added. “We will provide further updates in due course.” RAF Valley, where the Prince of Wales served for three years as a search and rescue pilot, is home to No 4 Flying Training School, which trains pilots to fly fast jets. A spokesman for North Wales Police said: “Local officers are currently in attendance to reports of an incident involving an RAF training aircraft in the Pencarnisiog area of Anglesey, alongside colleagues from the Royal Air Force, North Wales Fire and Rescue Services, Welsh Ambulance Service University Health Trust and Helimed. “Two pilots are being treated for what are thought to be minor injuries and at this stage there are no reports of any wider damage or injuries. “Please avoid the area until further notice.”

An update on today's incident involving an RAF Hawk T2 aircraft. Thank you for the well wishes to our people. pic.twitter.com/GLuWU9LfoN — Royal Air Force (@RoyalAirForce) September 23, 2026