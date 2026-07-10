Kenny Dalgleish was a serving member of the armed forces and carried out the offences between 2006 and 2023

Kenny Ralph Dalgleish was jailed for over a decade. Picture: PA

By Alex Storey

An RAF serviceman who repeatedly strangled two women during a campaign of abuse lasting almost two decades has been jailed for over a decade.

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Kenny Ralph Dalgleish became controlling and verbally abusive towards both victims soon after meeting them, a court heard. His behaviour escalated to include verbal, physical and serious sexual abuse and violence which included non-fatal strangulation, with Dalgleish grabbing both women by the neck and restricting their breathing. The High Court in Glasgow heard that he used coercive control against one of the women, which included controlling finances and what food she was allowed to eat, preventing her from sleeping by hitting and shaking her, and restricting how long she was allowed to leave the house. Read more: Man, 26, arrested on suspicion of murder following death of Ann Widdecombe Read more: Tributes paid to Ann Widdecombe, 78, after former MP found dead at home - as man, 26, arrested on suspicion of murder

The case was heard at the High Court in Glasgow. Picture: Alamy

The 38-year-old also isolated her from friends and family, refused to allow her to have male companions and made derogatory and abusive remarks towards her. On Friday, he was handed a 14-year extended sentence with 11 years in custody after being found guilty of 11 charges including assault and rape, domestic abuse, two counts of assault to injury and danger to life, indecent assault, breach of peace, and a variety of other sexual offences. He was also convicted of using weapons during the abuse, including holding a knife against her neck and back and striking her with a wooden spoon. The offending took place between 2006 and 2023 at various locations across Scotland, including Dundee, St Andrews, Elgin, Glasgow and Lossiemouth.

The offending took place across Glasgow, as well as Dundee, St Andrews, Elgin and Lossiemouth. Picture: Alamy

Faye Cook, procurator fiscal, said: "Kenny Dalgleish, who was a serving member of the armed forces, carried out a sustained campaign of abuse against two women, using control, intimidation and violence over many years. "His offending included non-fatal strangulation, a particularly dangerous form of abuse which is recognised as a key indicator of escalating violence and risk. "What these women experienced was deeply traumatic, and the evidence presented in court showed a clear pattern of domestic abuse and serious sexual offending which has had a lasting impact." Ms Cook recognised the courage shown by both women in coming forward and giving evidence. "Speaking out is never easy, and their strength has been crucial in securing these convictions," she said. "Prosecutors are committed to holding those responsible for violence against women to account and to working to protect others from harm."

The court heard that Dalgleish used coercive control against one of the women, which included controlling finances and what food she was allowed to eat. Picture: Alamy