Local MP David Mundell said there was an understanding in place after the 1988 incident that there would not be low flying over the community out of respect for residents.

RAF ‘sorry’ after military jets flown low above Lockerbie. Picture: Jason Baxter/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The Royal Air Force has apologised to the residents of Lockerbie after military jets were flown over the area close to the anniversary of the deadly bombing.

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A Pan-Am jumbo jet came down over the Scottish town in December 1988, killing all 259 people on board and 11 people on the ground. Local MP David Mundell said there was an understanding in place after the attack that there would not be low flying over the community out of respect for residents. The agreement was broken on several occasions earlier this month, according to reports. The RAF said it was sorry for any distress caused, and that it was investigating. Read more: RAF chief admits next generation of manned planes could be UK's last amid drone advancements Read more: Trump and Nato chief urge Putin not to expand Ukraine war as pair issue joint statement

The crashed nose cone of Pan Am 103, in Lockerbie, Scotland. Picture: Mike Goldwater/Alamy

It is understood that Swiss Air Force jets were practising night-flying skills alongside the RAF, using F/A-18 Hornet jets at the time. An RAF spokesperson said: “We completely understand the concerns from the Lockerbie community and are sorry for any distress caused by the recent flying activity. “This is currently being investigated and we take concerns raised by local community very seriously. “Wherever possible, we publicise low-flying activity in advance and minimise disruption, while delivering the training required with our partners for international defence operations.”

Raising concerns about recent low flying incidents over Lockerbie and seeking a meeting with the Ministry of Defence to find out why it happened and to ensure it doesn't happen again pic.twitter.com/vYrg3SPqLC — David Mundell MP (@DavidMundellDCT) November 27, 2026