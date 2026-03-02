Another attack on Cyprus RAF air base as two drones intercepted - and troops and families ordered to run for cover
RAF personnel and their families at the United Kingdom’s Akrotiri air base have been ordered to return to their homes and take cover over a new security threat.
Listen to this article
It comes after a drone hit the tarmac at the airbase overnight.
Personnel have been told to ‘return to their homes and stay inside until further notice.’
They have been told to “move away from windows and take cover behind or beneath substantial, solid furniture”.
The Cypriot Government later said that two unmanned drones heading towards RAF Akrotiri had been intercepted.
Three British schools on the island were closed with immediate effect. Two are on RAF Akrotiri and a third school is on the separate Dhekelia Garrison on the east of the island.
A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “The safety of our personnel and their families is our absolute priority.”
Paphos International Airport was also evacuated after an unidentified drone was detected within the facility’s restricted airspace.
RAF Akrotiri near Limassol was hit by a drone in the early hours of Monday morning.
No casualties were reported, however, the MoD has told LBC that this is a "live situation".
The base is classed as British sovereign territory.
The UK Government recently moved additional resources to bases in Cyprus as part of ongoing operations in the Middle East.
On last night’s attack, a Ministry of Defence Spokesperson told LBC: “Our Armed Forces are responding to a suspected drone strike at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus at midnight local time.
“Our force protection in the region is at the highest level and the base has responded to defend our people.
“This is a live situation and further information will be provided in due course.”
The joint operating base is “used as a forward mounting base for overseas operations in the Middle East and for fast jet training”.
It is understood that the UK Government recently moved additional resources to bases in Cyprus as part of ongoing operations in the Middle East.
Tom Cleaver, Chief Reporter at the Cyprus Mail, told LBC's Nick Abbot: "I've been informed that a small drone has impacted the airfield at Akrotiri and the agencies are responding to it.
"I've been told there have been no casualties but minor damage has been caused to infrastructure there.
"Personnel at the Air Force base have been told to remain in place and await further instruction as it's believed that there may be, and I quote, additional impact."