A Force Protection personnel closes the main gate of the U.K.'s RAF Akrotiri air base after it was hit by a drone strike. Picture: AP Photo/Petros Karadjias

By Asher McShane

RAF personnel and their families at the United Kingdom’s Akrotiri air base have been ordered to return to their homes and take cover over a new security threat.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It comes after a drone hit the tarmac at the airbase overnight. Personnel have been told to ‘return to their homes and stay inside until further notice.’ They have been told to “move away from windows and take cover behind or beneath substantial, solid furniture”. The Cypriot Government later said that two unmanned drones heading towards RAF Akrotiri had been intercepted. Three British schools on the island were closed with immediate effect. Two are on RAF Akrotiri and a third school is on the separate Dhekelia Garrison on the east of the island. A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “The safety of our personnel and their families is our absolute priority.”

Members of the media stand outside RAF Akrotiri this morning. Picture: Getty